Just moments after the final pitch was thrown, Osseo's reliever Steve Hensley put his hands on his knees in exhaustion.
There was no running in to hug his catcher or dog pile like so many other championship celebrations. Instead, this one was muted.
A 12-6 win over the Tilden Tigers gave the Osseo Merchants their fourth straight Chippewa River Baseball League championship, but the title seemed merely to be another game on the schedule before the Merchants can defend their Wisconsin Baseball Association title.
"It's a little bit of a big deal, but it's not because state is the goal," CRBL MVP Ryan Freitag said. "We've been to state the last three years in a row and we won it last year, so our goal is to make it back and win it again. That'll be a big deal."
For Osseo's manager Luke Anderson, the feeling was still special.
"I remember when we first started we were hoping just to get one someday," he said. "It says a lot about these guys and how they play, they really show up later in the season."
In almost machine-like fashion, the Merchants worked their way around the bases.
It started in the first inning when Jaxon Kostka hit a hard liner that was too hot for Tilden's third baseman Luke Schemenauer. The ball popped up on Schemenauer, allowing Kosta to drive in a run.
Two innings later, Joe Zawacki hit a roller down the third base line that should have been a routine out. Schemenauer came up with it, but he threw wild of first base, allowing Zawacki to reach.
A batter later, Freitag slid a ground ball under the glove of Tilden's pitcher Carl Krumenauer, for the second straight error of the inning.
Then the hit parade began. Jesse Brockman singled, Nolan Matson hit a two-run single to right-center field. Two batters later, Hensley singled down the third base line to score a run, Todd Wienkes singled another run in, Dakota Clouse followed with another RBI single, and Zawacki capped things off with the sixth RBI of the inning.
The Merchants went quiet for two innings, but in the sixth, Freitag showed off his MVP power by crushing a fastball over the right-center field wall for a solo homer.
On the mound, Lucas Eide did enough to keep the Tigers in check. He gave up a pair of runs in the second, including a bases-loaded walk, but he avoided disaster by striking out Krumenauer and Schemenauer to end the inning. After four scoreless innings, he gave up three straight one-out singles before being chased from the game.
Hensley moved over from third base to replace Eide and gave up a sacrifice fly to close the book on Eide with 7.1 innings pitched and five runs allowed, four earned.
The Merchants added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth due to some bad defensive from the Tigers. With the bases loaded and out out, reliever Drew Steinmetz fielded a ground ball just in front of the plate. Instead of flipping home to get the force, he tagged Hensley then tried to flip the ball from behind his back to catcher Jordan Steinmetz. But the throw was wild, allowing a pair of Merchants to score.
"Tilden is a tough team that stuck together and somehow scored six runs," Freitag said. "But we're a better team and we came out on top."
The Tigers offense came largely from Schemenauer who went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
Osseo received the top seed in the Altoona semifinals and will start its WBA title quest on August 10 at 6 p.m. when it takes on the winner of the Tomahawk/Iron City game.
If the Merchants win, they'll play the winner of the Marshfield/Spring Valley game.
"I think (our chances to win the WBA) are very good," Freitag said. "We have a good seed, just need to win that first one and go from there."
The Tigers also got a top seed in the tournament. They start play in the Haugen semifinals on August 9 at 8 p.m. when they take on the Haugen Knights.
Osseo 12, Tilden 6
Tilden 012 000 021 - 6 8 2
Osseo 106 001 13X - 12 15 2
WP: Lucas Eide (7.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP: Carl Krumenauer (6 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
Leading hitters - Osseo: Todd Wienkes 3-4 (3B, 2 RBI), Ryan Freitag 2-5 (HR, RBI), Nolan Matson 2-4 (2 RBI), Jesse Brockman 2-4 (2B), Dakota Clouse 2-4 (2 RBI). Tilden: Carl Krumenauer 2-4 (RBI), Luke Schemenauer 2-5 (2 RBI).