There was an element of “do, or die” and Wednesday’s Eau Claire Cavaliers home game versus the Osseo Merchants. The Cavaliers needed to win in order to keep their Chippewa River Baseball League playoff hopes alive, but fell 12-8.

The defeat dropped the Cavaliers to 10-8 in the CRBL, and coupled with Chippewa Falls' Wednesday victory over Beef River, meant they are assured a fifth-place finish in the standings. Only the top four teams advance to the playoffs. Chippewa Falls is 11-6 with one game remaining, meaning the LumberJacks will not finish lower than fourth.