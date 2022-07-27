There was an element of “do, or die” and Wednesday’s Eau Claire Cavaliers home game versus the Osseo Merchants. The Cavaliers needed to win in order to keep their Chippewa River Baseball League playoff hopes alive, but fell 12-8.
The defeat dropped the Cavaliers to 10-8 in the CRBL, and coupled with Chippewa Falls' Wednesday victory over Beef River, meant they are assured a fifth-place finish in the standings. Only the top four teams advance to the playoffs. Chippewa Falls is 11-6 with one game remaining, meaning the LumberJacks will not finish lower than fourth.
"Unfortunately, with tonight’s loss, we’re not going to be in the CRBL playoffs," Cavaliers manager Peter Bartingale said. "I’m real proud of our guys, and what we accomplished this year. It’s our first year with the coaching staff and a lot of new players, so to finish 10-8 this year is quite an accomplishment. I have been nothing but impressed with this year, we have a good team.”
The Merchants, who are a half-game behind league leader Tilden with one game left, built an 11-1 lead in Wednesday's game. Eau Claire rallied late, but couldn't come all the way back.
"Things got sloppy," Osseo manager Luke Anderson said. "We’re used to only giving up a couple runs a game, but things happen so it’s good to come out with a win even though things got sloppy. We did a lot of good things in the first six innings.”
One of those good things might be scoring four of the team’s 12 runs in the top of the second inning. The scoreboard read 11-1 when Eau Claire’s Ethan Kjellberg stepped up to the plate and drove in a pair of runs to make it 11–3 in the bottom of the eighth. Next, Cole Tyman slapped a fly ball into center field to add another two runs and cut Osseo’s lead to six.
Osseo scored its final run in the ninth inning, and the Cavaliers were able to stay within six runs. There were some disappointed faces leaving the field in Eau Claire’s white uniforms after the game concluded.
It was announced during the game that Eau Claire's Saturday and Sunday games against Westmont are canceled, which means the next time the Cavaliers play will be Aug. 10 at Carson Park against the Eau Claire Bears.
Osseo can finish tied with Tilden atop the regular season standings with a victory over the third-place Bears on Saturday.
Osseo 12, Eau Claire Cavaliers 8
Osseo;031;013;021;— 12 12 2
Eau Claire;000;010;043;—;8 14 2
WP: Alex Byom (6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 7 K, 4 BB). LP: Lucas Costley (1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters: Osseo: Jesse Brockman 3-5 (RBI), Nolan Matson 3-4 (R, 2 RBI), Jimi Zawacki 3-5 (R, 3B, 3 RBI). EC: Cooper Kapanke 3-5 (2 R, 2 RBI), Gabe O'Brien 3-4 (2 R), Ethan Kjellberg 3-4 (RBI), Cole Tyman 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Anthony Pogodzinski 1-2 (2B), Ryan Venne 1-2 (R, 2B).