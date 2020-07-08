OSSEO — Teams took the field on a day that was supposed to mark the beginning of an unprecedented Chippewa River Baseball League season. But it was under circumstances nobody expected entering the week.
The Osseo Merchants defeated the Eau Claire Rivermen 8-1 on Wednesday at Merchants Park. In an ordinary year, it would have set the tone for a Merchants pursuit of a fifth consecutive CRBL title.
But this is no ordinary year.
The CRBL’s shortened season was set to begin with three games on Wednesday, but the league decided to call off its entire summer slate late Tuesday night after learning that at least one player in the league had tested positive for COVID-19.
League teams are still permitted to play each other, but the contests will not be sanctioned by the CRBL. All games will be considered non-league, and there will be no CRBL champion crowned this summer.
For teams that have not run into the coronavirus, like the Merchants and Rivermen, there’s still excitement to get out on the diamond in some capacity.
“Playing baseball is still what this is all about,” Osseo manager Luke Anderson said. “It’s a little bit (different) ... but it’s good to be out on the field.”
Teams are still playing and fans are still coming out to the ballpark. And while the game is still the same, it just felt a bit different on Wednesday.
“It’s odd,” said Rivermen manager and designated hitter Andy Niese, who also serves as league secretary for the CRBL. “Admittedly, there’s a different level of intensity during games without the structure of league play. It’s what we all anticipated coming into these games, that it would have a little bit more of a low-key feel to it, so to speak.”
Fans spaced themselves out for the most part, with plenty of room for distancing in the bleachers and down each fence on either baseline.
Just under 10 miles away from the game in Osseo, the Eau Claire Bears and Beef River Bullfrogs squared off in Strum in another matchup of league foes turned non-league opponents.
As for the on-the-field action in Osseo, the Merchants broke a scoreless tie in the third thanks to an RBI double into the left-center gap by Nolan Matson. It was one of the game’s few hits until the fifth inning, thanks to standout work by both starting pitchers.
Osseo’s Luke Eide pitched six shutout innings, holding the Rivermen to two hits while striking out seven to earn the win.
“His velocity was really good,” Anderson said. “He threw hard and he threw strikes. He was really on his game today for not having thrown many innings yet this year.”
Levi Schaller worked four innings for the Rivermen, striking out eight while holding the Merchants to just one hit. Unfortunately for Eau Claire, the lone hit was Matson’s RBI double.
“Levi is a pitcher, plain and simple,” Niese said. “He pitches backward, he throws breaking balls when he’s behind in the count. He’s got good pop, he’s sneaky quick, and he’s got that loose, wiry body action that you want in a pitcher. We’re really happy to have him on our roster.”
The Merchants added two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a run-scoring fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly by Matson.
Jackson Johnson came up with a pinch-hit RBI single for Osseo in the sixth, stretching the lead to 4-0. Matson hammered an RBI triple to deep center an inning later to tack on another run.
Osseo added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth before Carson Soukup’s RBI single in the ninth gave the Rivermen their only run of the night.
Both team managers said they hope to be able to play out the games the CRBL had scheduled for them, but acknowledged things may change in an instant.
“Ideally that would be the plan,” Anderson said. “But we’re very aware of what’s going on, and we know it’s not going to take much to stop this.”
Osseo 8, Eau Claire 1
EC 000 000 001 – 1 6 1
Osseo 001 021 13X – 8 6 1
WP: Luke Eide (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP: Levi Schaller (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K).
Leading hitters: Eau Claire: Carson Soukup 1-1 (RBI). Osseo: Nolan Matson 2-3 (2B, 3B, 3 RBI).