Stopping Ryan Freitag was seemingly impossible for Chippewa River Baseball League pitchers this year.
Throw him a juicy pitch and he'll smack it out of the park, as evident by his league-leading 10 homers. Try to work the edges and he'll take close pitches, as shown by his single-season CRBL record 28 walks.
It's no wonder he's the league's all-time leader in on-base percentage and, as of Friday, a two-time CRBL Most Valuable Player.
The Osseo Merchant outfielder picked up the league's top honor, one of a handful of major awards announced a day prior to the championship matchup. Yet despite his admirable production, he was quick to turn the attention to his teammates.
"It doesn't mean much to me," Freitag said. "I found out our team batting average was upper .300s this year. There's a few guys on the team that have always been competing with me with batting average, so I'm glad I came out on top but everyone is sneaking up."
It's good Freitag isn't the type to bask in the glory of individual awards since he doesn't have much time to dilly-dally. His Merchants will fight for their fourth straight CRBL title this afternoon, hosting the Tilden Tigers at 12:30 p.m. at Jon Soiney Memorial Field. If Osseo pulls off the victory, it will be the first team to win four in a row since Tilden from 1969-72.
"Tilden is such a physical team," Freitag said. "They're not the most talented team in the world, but look at them. They're in the championship like every year. ... They play us tough every single time."
This is the first meeting between the teams in the championship game, though both are familiar with the surroundings. Osseo may boast recent success, but the Tigers are the CRBL's all-time leader in championships (17), championship appearances (36) and division titles (32). Their last appearance came in 2015, when they fell 4-2 to the Whitehall Wolves.
"I think we're just kind of looking at it as another game," Tilden manager Ryan Baier said. "I think it will get the guys a little bit excited and get the guys in a pressure situation that we need to be in come WBA (Wisconsin Baseball Association) time the following weekend."
Osseo defeated the Eau Claire Cavaliers, 7-4, in last year's title bout. Neal Matson earned the game's MVP honors.
In addition to his honor as MVP, Freitag also was named to the All-CRBL team for the seventh time, the highest total of any honoree this year. Joining him on the squad are outfielders Jon Schoch (Tilden) and Jordan Wilson (Cavaliers), Cavaliers third baseman Tyler Hermann, Osseo shortstop Jesse Brockman, Whitehall second baseman Nate Pronschinske, Cavaliers first baseman Tom Mewhorter, Whitehall catcher Jordan Hauser, Tilden utility man Cole Zwiefelhofer, Eau Claire Bears designated hitter Sam Janni and pitchers Logan Boettcher (Osseo), Curtis Dachel (Bloomer) and Paul Petit (Cavaliers).
Hauser claimed Rookie of the Year honors after finishing second in the league in home runs and RBIs and fourth in the league in batting average. Chevy Tollefson earned his first Manager of the Year award after leading the Bears to a 17-5 record and a second-place finish in the South Division. The Cadott Red Sox took home the Sportsmanship Award.
Twelve made the cut as All-CRBL honorable mentions: Augusta's Chet Krueger, Beef River's Taylor Rathke, Bloomer's Noah Lane, Cadott's Ben Poppe, Bears' Jeremy Nicolai, Cavaliers' Cole Tyman, Eau Claire Rivermen's Tyler Gray, Jim Falls' Tristan Hable, Osseo's Luke Eide, Stanley's Kevin Christorf, Tilden's Alex Ruf and Whitehall's Scott Hovell.
While Freitag was the league's home run and RBI king, Hermann led the CRBL with a .538 average in a year where batters fared quite well. Ninteen players hit over .400 during league play in 2019, the most since 1993.
Todd Lasher of the Bears became the eighth player in CRBL history to surpass the 400 hit mark. He's seventh all-time in hits, closely tailing fifth-placed teammate Brian Menard. Andy Niese of the Rivermen set league records for all-time singles and total bases.
On the mound, the CRBL saw six no-hitters this season, with Osseo's Boettcher and Whitehall's Alex Byom each tossing a a CRBL record-tying two. Boettcher, who led the league with a 0.57 ERA, is now the all-time leader in win percentage (.846).
Tyler Gray of the Rivermen moved into a tie for third all-time in wins as he became the fourth pitcher to surpass 900 strikeouts.
Beef River manager Scott Sorenson moved into second all-time in wins, while Cavaliers' manager/player Matt Miller is currently tied with Whitehall's Tyler Manley for the all-time lead in stolen bases.
Today's matchup, the final CRBL action before teams turn their attention to the Wisconsin Baseball Assocation tournament, will serve as the series tiebreaker between Tilden and Osseo. The two squads split a pair of games way back in mid-May.
"It seems like we always end up playing Osseo four times a year though the schedule only calls for two," Baier said. "It's two teams that really know each other well from their top of their lineup to the bottom of their lineup."