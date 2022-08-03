OSSEO — The Osseo Merchants capitalized on a couple of errors from the Eau Claire Bears to score five times in the bottom half of the second inning of their 11-1 wild-card Wednesday victory. The win punched their ticket to the CRBL championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Tilden.
“Osseo versus Tilden is the way the championship should be with the two best teams in the league all year, so it’s fitting," Osseo manager Luke Anderson said. "I don’t mind our chances against them. It’s always a good game when we play them. So we will be ready.”
The Merchants will play the Tigers at Casper Park Saturday. The Osseo squad finished the regular season in second place in the league standings, and Anderson seemed to consider the number of players from his roster present at the game a lucky sign.
"When we get to 20 guys at the ball game, we look like a blue army out there. Plus that’s good luck in the dugout," he said.
Anderson indicated the plan for Saturday is to, “just keep being ourselves. We’ve been here before over the last seven years. It’s been in this game a lot. So we’ll just take away the experiences we’ve had in the past and will be ready and it will be fun.”
Osseo’s batting statistics in the game against Eau Claire reflected its scoring ability throughout the contest, with Nolan Matson slapping two doubles. Ryan Freitag and Jesse Brockman got credit for a double apiece. Brockman hit a bases-loaded double as part of Osseo's five run second inning.
”We didn’t go up there over aggressive, we got into the count and then adjusted and hit a lot of balls to the opposite field," Anderson said. "That is the approach we need.”
On the Eau Claire side, leading batters included Nathan Kent and Jack Schirpke. The Bears’ lone run came in the fourth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Schirpke.
The atmosphere at Jon Soiney Memorial Field at Merchant Park in Osseo seemed reminiscent of other CRBL games this season in that there were many young baseball fans on hand to chase down foul balls. There were times the children’s cries of glee over snagging a ball could be clearly heard over the chatter of the crowd. Some of the younger spectators happily cheered on their favorite players during the game.
Tilden will host the championship game. The last time Osseo faced Tilden, the Merchants came out ahead 3-1.