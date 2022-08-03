OSSEO — The Osseo Merchants capitalized on a couple of errors from the Eau Claire Bears to score five times in the bottom half of the second inning of their 11-1 wild-card Wednesday victory. The win punched their ticket to the CRBL championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Tilden.

“Osseo versus Tilden is the way the championship should be with the two best teams in the league all year, so it’s fitting," Osseo manager Luke Anderson said. "I don’t mind our chances against them. It’s always a good game when we play them. So we will be ready.”