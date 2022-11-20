Titans Packers Football

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur waves his arm attempting to motivate fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers were tied for first place in the NFC North when they headed to London last month as 8 1/2-point favorites over the New York Giants.

They haven’t been the same since.