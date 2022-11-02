GREEN BAY, Wis.  — Aaron Rodgers says the Green Bay Packers are optimistic they can turn their season around and earn a fourth straight playoff berth even though they didn’t make any additions at the trade deadline.

"That just sent the message to us that we’ve got to play with the guys we’ve got and win with the guys we’ve got,” the MVP quarterback said Wednesday. “I think there’s still a lot of confidence in the guys in the locker room.