NFL Draft Packers Football

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness rushes against Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ lack of pass-rushing depth was apparent when they struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks after Rashan Gary tore his anterior cruciate ligament last November.

They are confident Lukas Van Ness can help change that.