It was 1-2 for the male and female winners in the 21st running of the Indianhead Track Club’s Tortoise & Hare 5K race.
And it was impressive tuneup for both looking ahead to the upcoming high school season.
When Andrew Pathos eased across the finish line unchallenged in first place, he looked back and saw Madison Rosenberger in a distance in second.
Pathos, a previous winner in the Buckshot Run, ran the course through Putnam Drive to Owen Park in 18 minutes, 3 seconds.
“I took the lead from the beginning and pushed myself the rest of the way,” the 17-year old Elk Mound athlete said. “It was a good workout.”
Pathos, who runs 35 miles a week in training, is in his fourth year running at Elk Mound and has set the state tournament as a goal this year.
Rosenberger, 13, also had a good cushion, finishing in 20:47, well ahead of New Richmond’s Melissa Zajec, the second woman in 23:22 and sixth overall.
Rosenberger will be a freshman at Memorial High School and is looking forward to the cross country season.
Rounding out the top five in the slim turnout were Randy Aumann, Willard, 20:50; David Turner, Menomonie, 20:57 and Jerry Worley, Eau Claire, 21:28.
Top 15
1. Andrew Pathos, Elk Mound, 18:03; 2. Madison Rosenberger, Eleva, 20:47; 3. Randy Aumann, Willard, 20:50; 4. David Turner, Menomonie, 20:57; 5. Jerry Worley, EC, 21:28; 6. Melissa Zajec, New Richmond, 22:23; 7. Chris Huse, EC, 22:42; 8. Nick Pathos, Elk Mound, 22:56; 9. Susan Rud, Mondovi, 23:22; 10. Melanie Reed, Chetek, 23:42; 11. Mike Smith, Altoona, 25:12; 12. Lacey Buchholtz, Eleva, 25:44; 13. Rebecca Carriveau, EC, 25:44; 14. Jaclyn Olson, Colfax, 26:37; 15. Rolando Del Valle, EC, 26:53.
Female Age Classes
10-13 – 1. Rosenberger, 20:47.
14-17 – 1. Olson, 26:37; 2. Caroline Halfen, EC, 28:09.
18-29 – 1. Buchholtz, 25:44; 2. Emma Buckli, Wausau, 29:52; 3. Haley Rieder, EC, 52:18.
30-39 – 1. Carriveau, 25:44; 2. Kristy Polden, EC, 35:24.
40-49 – 1. Zajec, 22:23; 2. Rud,. 23:22; 3. Reed, 23:42.
50-59 – 1. Jacki Fetter, Chippewa, 37:34; 2. Gretchen Hudacek, Fall Creek, 37:35; 3. Leslie Lindall, EC, 43:38.
Male
14-17 – 1. A Pathos, 18:03.
30-39 – 1. Turner, 20:57; 2. Cordaro Mavis, Altoona, 56:50.
40-49 – 1. Smith, 26:12; 2. Del Valle, 26:43; 3. Jason Halfen, EC, 32:04.
50-59 – 1. Aumann, 20:50; 2. Huse, 22:42; 3. N. Pathos, 22:56.
60-69 – 1. Worley, 21:28; 2. Mark Waite, EC, 29:05.
70-79 – 1. Dennis McGraw, EC, 29:08; 2. John Schierenbeck, EC, 31:06.
80-over – 1. Ron Buckli, EC, 42:18.