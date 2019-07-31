Paul Petit was met with a crowd of familiar faces as he descended from the Carson Park press box Tuesday night. His family stood waiting for him to finish his radio interview, an obligation bestowed on the Eau Claire Express’ player of the game, after his strong debut on the mound.
When he finally completed the walk down the grandstand, hugs were a plenty.
It’s a nice perk of playing summer ball in your hometown, and he’s not the only Express player enjoying the local love. With the recent additions of Petit and Eau Claire Memorial grad Zach Gustafson, the roster features five Chippewa Valley natives. Old Abe grads Jack Brown and Tanner Kohlhepp and former McDonell Mack Zach Gilles round out the group.
Where Petit stands alone is in the Regis history books. With his relief appearance on Tuesday he not only became the first Rambler alum to suit up for the Express, but the first to play for any team in the Northwoods League.
“It’s definitely something really special,” said Petit, who plays his college ball at Minnesota-Duluth. “Regis has had a lot of great players come up. … But the Express is just a whole new level.”
A two-time All-Cloverbelt selection, Petit joined the Express this week after spending a majority of the summer pitching with the Eau Claire Cavaliers of the Chippewa River Baseball League. The 2019 CRBL All-Star Game MVP and league leader in shutouts was preparing for the Cavs’ Wednesday semifinal matchup with the Osseo Merchants when Express manager Dale Varsho threw him a curve ball.
“It was kind of something I didn’t really know at all coming into it,” Petit said. “I was kind of just expecting to play for the Cavs for the rest of the summer. But with guys going home for the summer with school for the Express, Dale texted me on Saturday asking if I wanted to play. Obviously, it was something I wanted to do.”
When players head back to school, Varsho is somewhat at the mercy of the local talent pool.
“There’s just guys that can play at this level that are in town,” Varsho said. “It’s nice to have.”
Petit admitted Tuesday night there were jitters as he entered, with memories of his time watching the Express growing up floating in his head. His team didn't do him any favors in that regard, either, as Petit entered in the fourth with the bases loaded and no outs after starter Tim Ewald already allowed two runs in the frame.
He wasn’t on pace to earn player of the game honors after his first two at-bats. He threw eight straight balls, walking two runners in to extend Willmar’s lead to 5-1.
“I was letting the fastball get away from me, missing my release point and leaving everything up,” Petit said. “(Catcher) Dave (LaManna) came out to me after I walked those two batters in and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, throw some curve balls or something.’”
The adjustment worked and he settled down, getting used to the familiar territory at Carson Park. There was one more major mistake, a solo shot to Stingers’ Justin King in the fifth, but few blemishes in the following four innings. In allowing only one run and one hit he served as a much-needed innings eater in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Express fell 7-3, but there was at least a silver lining.
“He threw his off speed for strikes and spotted up really well,” Varsho said. “It’s early, but it’s a great first outing for Paul.”
Andy Niese’s excitement for Petit’s move up is two-fold. Most directly, he coached Petit at Regis during the young Eau Claire native’s four years as a varsity starter.
“Including Paul, we’ve had three, four players over the years that I thought had an outside shot of playing for the Express,” Niese said. “Certainly it’s a nice accomplishment for him and it’s a nice nod for our program to finally have our first guy play for the Express and the Northwoods.”
He’s also heavily invested in the CRBL as the league’s all-time leading hitter and the curator of the circuit’s history book.
“It’s a testament to the sort of talent we have in the CRBL and the young talent,” Niese said. “It is nice to see our players get a chance.”
Petit is entering his junior year with the Bulldogs, making the transition from splitting time as an infielder and a pitcher to a full-time pitching role. The chance to get high-intensity work on the mound in the closing weeks could pay dividends going forward.
“You come on and hope you get the opportunities,” Petit said. “I struggled a bit with those first two batters, but then took advantage of the opportunity and hopefully that leads into more.”
According to Niese, the Express should have no worries about Petit working for his time.
"If the Express wanted him to show up to the park at 5 a.m. to do a three-mile run to get the lactic acid out of his system from his appearance the day before, he would do that," he said.