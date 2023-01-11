On Wednesday night, the Blugold men’s basketball team got an opportunity to increase their win-streak and move to 4-1 in WIAC play on their home floor at Zorn Arena against the Platteville Pioneers.
The Blugolds entered the game at 3-1 in conference play and 11-4 overall. Platteville came in at 2-2 in conference play and 9-6 overall.
The game was tight throughout, but the Pioneers got hot shooting outside in the game’s final minutes to pull away and defeat the Blugolds, 87-80.
The Blugolds made a statement in the game’s first two minutes, starting the game on a 7-0 run. Senior forward Brock Voigt got involved early with a dunk and a low-post score turned three-point play, scoring 5 early points.
However, the Blugolds’ offense stalled for the next several minutes, and the Pioneers tied the game up at 9-9 with 12:30 remaining in the first half.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair for both teams. With about three minutes left in the first half, Voigt went down with an apparent leg injury. He limped off the court with help from the Blugolds’ staff, but he returned to the court for the second half.
At halftime, the Blugolds led 37-31. Voigt led the Blugolds with 15 points and senior forward Spencer Page added nine points.
The Blugolds held onto their lead for much of the second half, but UW-Platteville clawed their way back into the game every time it looked like the Blugolds could start to pull away. The Pioneers got within one score, 49-46, with 13:30 remaining in the game.
Junior guard Michael Casper provided a spark for the Blugolds in the second half, sinking three three-pointers, the third of which put the Blugolds up 57-53 with 10:30 left to play.
Platteville took their first lead of the second half with 6:52 remaining in the game, leading 63-62.
With five minutes left to play, the sides were knotted up at 66-66. This is when the game flipped for the Pioneers, and they got hot shooting from outside.
With three minutes left, a three-pointer by UW-Platteville sophomore guard Brady Olson gave the Pioneers their largest lead of the game so far, 74-69.
With just over two minutes left, the Pioneers’ sophomore forward Logan Pearson sunk another three-pointer, making it 77-69.
The Blugolds couldn’t get the stops they needed late in the game, and they couldn’t keep pace with the Pioneers’ outside shooting. In the end, the Pioneers pulled away and won 87-80.
Voigt was only able to play nine minutes in the second half as he fought through the pain from his first half injury. The Blugolds missed his presence on both sides of the floor.
Voigt led the Blugolds with 18 points in the game. Page finished with 16 points including going 5-7 on three-pointers. Casper finished with 15 points and junior guard David Ijadimbola added ten points.
Blugold head coach Matt Siverling said they knew going into the game that UW-Platteville would come out and play a physical brand of basketball. He also said their success at outside shooting and at the free-throw line made it difficult for the Blugolds to come back and win at the end of the game.
Siverling praised Brock Voigt after the game for continuing to battle through his injury in the second half.
“I don’t even know if he’ll be able to walk tomorrow, but the fact that he gutted it out shows what kind of teammate he is and how much heart he has and how much he loves the game,” Siverling said.
Next up for the Blugolds, they travel to UW-Stevens Point on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. tip-off against the Pointers.
Siverling said the team’s focus after this loss is going to be moving on and preparing to face the Pointers on the road.
“We gotta move forward pretty quickly and get everybody healed up here and staying healthy and staying sharp and ready to go on Saturday,” Siverling said.