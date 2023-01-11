4F4A4868.jpg

The Blugolds’ Brock Voigt powers up at the basket trying to get the ball past UW-Platteville’s Logan Pearson at Zorn Arena on Wednesday night.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Wednesday night, the Blugold men’s basketball team got an opportunity to increase their win-streak and move to 4-1 in WIAC play on their home floor at Zorn Arena against the Platteville Pioneers.

The Blugolds entered the game at 3-1 in conference play and 11-4 overall. Platteville came in at 2-2 in conference play and 9-6 overall.