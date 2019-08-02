The Eau Claire Express’ search for quality pitching will continue.
Manager Dale Varsho sent three of his newest acquisitions to the mound against Duluth, and all three struggled in a 12-7 loss to the Huskies on Friday night in Duluth.
Brad Rindfleisch made his first start of the season for Eau Claire. He lasted just 3.1 innings, allowing five hits and two runs, one earned, before being chased after surrendering a pair of singles to leadoff the fourth.
Eau Claire’s Zach Gustafson followed out of the pen and gave up four runs over 1.2 innings.
Varsho turned to Adam LaRock to open the sixth. It was just LaRock’s second appearance on the mound, as he usually plays outfield for the Express. He too didn’t fair well, allowing six runs, six hits, and five walks over three innings.
Offensively, The Express jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, when Brandon Dieter singled home Zach Gilles and Nick Marinconz.
The only other Eau Claire runs came in the seventh inning, when Gilles hit a sac-fly to score Connor Laspina, and in the ninth inning, when Dieter and Vincent Martinez had back-to-back two-out two-run hits.
The Express head out to Willmar for a 7:05 p.m. game today. They have yet to announce a starter.