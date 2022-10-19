Nets Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe (20) and Yuta Watanabe on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

 Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body – while also representing his country – as he makes a run at another championship.