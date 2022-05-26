With one swing of the bat, Makenna Johnston gave the Chippewa Falls softball team a regional championship.
The Cardinals’ leadoff hitter blasted a walk-off solo home run to left-center, giving Chi-Hi a 6-5 win over D.C. Everest in the regional finals on Thursday.
The Cardinals led 5-3 after four innings, but the Evergreens rallied to tie the game headed to the seventh. Johnston launched her third hit of the evening to give Chippewa Falls the final blow and send the Cardinals dugout sprinting onto the diamond.
Madyson Baker added a home run and three RBIs for the Cardinals. Lakken McEathron pitched a complete game to earn the victory.
Top-seeded Chippewa Falls will face fifth-seeded Superior in the Division 1 sectional semifinals next week.
Altoona 5, Hayward 3: Rylee Spindler pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and added a home run at the plate to power the Rails to a regional title. She held the Hurricanes to four hits from the circle and finished with three RBIs as a hitter. Kennedi Camastral added two hits, including a double, for Altoona.
The third-seeded Rails will face fifth-seeded Ellsworth in the Division 2 sectional semifinals.
Marshfield 1, Eau Claire North 0: The Huskies fell in a pitcher’s duel as the Tigers kept them off the board to end their season in the Division 1 regional finals.
Bloomer 1, St. Croix Falls 0: Calley Olson got the edge in a pitcher’s duel to give the Blackhawks a Division 3 regional championship. She struck out 15 batters in a complete game shutout. Laikyn Maidment drove in the game’s only run for Bloomer.
The Blackhawks will face old Heart O’ North foe Northwestern in the sectional semifinals.
Immanuel Lutheran 5, McDonell 4: The Lancers held off the Macks to clinch a Division 5 regional title. As the No. 2 seed, they’ll host fourth-seeded Thorp in the sectional semifinals next week.
Cadott 3, Elmwood/Plum City 1: The Hornets broke a tie by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and posted a scoreless top of the seventh to clinch a Division 4 regional title. Makenna Barone pitched a complete game with six strikeouts for Cadott. Lauryn Goettl had two hits and three stolen bases for the Hornets.
Cadott will play either Fall Creek or Colfax in the sectional semifinals. The regional final between those two was postponed to Friday.
Thorp 4, Athens 3: The Cardinals did all of their scoring in the first three innings and held on for a Division 5 regional crown. Trysta Leech pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, and Ava Teclaw and Alexa Hanson had two hits each for the offense.
Thorp plays Immanuel Lutheran in the sectional semis.
Osseo-Fairchild 19, Cochrane-Fountain City 9: The Thunder claimed a regional title behind another big day from their bats. They scored 18 runs in the regional semis and did one better in the finals.
The seventh-seeded Thunder visit fifth-seeded Luther in the sectional semifinals.
Blair-Taylor 14, Independence/Gilmanton 1: The Wildcats nine times in the first inning to grab a Division 5 regional title. Lexi Lofgren drove in four runs for Blair-Taylor, and Lindsay Steien and Leah Kidd had two hits each.
The top-seeded Wildcats take on second-seeded Hillsboro in the sectional semis.
Prescott 10, Mondovi 1: The Buffaloes’ season came to an end in the Division 4 regional finals at the hands of the No. 1 seed.
Baseball
Osseo-Fairchild 1, Neillsville 0: Ashton Oliver and Spencer Osmonson pitched a combined no-hitter for the Thunder in their postseason opener. Oliver struck out 12 batters in 6.1 innings of work, and Osmonson got the final two outs to finish off the no-hitter.
Oliver also drove in the winning run in the sixth inning. Brody Seefeldt had two hits for the Thunder.
Rice Lake 4, Barron 0: Matt Juza pitched a gem to give the Warriors a victory in their playoff opener. He went six innings, held the Golden Bears to two hits and struck out 14. Elliot Nolin powered the offense with two hits.
McDonell 5, Flambeau 0: Brendan Bresina contributed in all facets to help the Macks advance in the Division 4 bracket. On the mound, he threw a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts. As a hitter, he drove in two runs.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6, Phillips 1: Eric Taft helped guide the Bulldogs in their opening-round victory. He pitched six strong innings and added a double and two RBIs at the plate.
Spring Valley 3, Colfax 0: The Vikings outhit the Cardinals 7-3, but Spring Valley was opportunistic to win the playoff contest. Connor Ducklow pitched six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts for Spring Valley. Diego Schmitt had two hits and an RBI in the win.
Whitehall 7, Melrose-Mindoro 2: Isaac Skoyen homered as part of a three-hit day to boost the Norse in their playoff debut. Luke Beighley, Aiden Sonsalla and Devon McCune added two hits each. Sonsalla knocked in two runs.
Ladysmith 10, Stanley-Boyd 0: The sixth-seeded Lumberjacks upset the third-seeded Orioles behind a complete game from Logan Alberson and three hits by Matthew Roach.
Boyceville 1, Cadott 0: The Bulldogs scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth to hold off the Hornets in a Division 3 battle.