The Altoona softball team needed every out it had on Tuesday, but the Rails can't complain. They're still alive following a thrilling 5-4 win over Rice Lake in their playoff opener in Altoona.
The Rails completed a stunning rally by winning in walk-off fashion. Altoona trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, but scored four times to win. Izzy Carlson hit a walk-off double to send the Rails into the next round of the Division 2 bracket. Rylee Spindler added a home run for Altoona, which will face Hayward in the regional finals.
Spindler struck out eight in a complete game in the circle.
"Rylee Spindler put this team on her back with her pitching and kept us going even with (catcher) Izzy Carlson battling an injury," Altoona coach Jeff Heath said. "This team has no quit."
Madi Rowe hit a triple and a home run for the Warriors.
Eau Claire North 1, Menomonie 0: The Huskies started off their postseason campaign with a bang, getting a no-hitter from Maddie Parker to best the Mustangs. She struck out 12 across seven innings and walked none. Brooklyn Scherer drove in the game's lone run, finishing 1 for 2 with a double. The seventh-seeded Huskies visit second-seeded Marshfield in the regional finals.
Stevens Point 15, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Old Abes saw their season come to an end at the hands of the second-seeded Panthers. Stevens Point plated 10 runs across the first three innings to pull away. Erin Holzinger doubled for Memorial.
Fall Creek 15, Spring Valley 0: Sam Olson pitched a four-inning no-hitter for the Crickets. She struck out nine to send Fall Creek through to the Division 4 regional finals, where it will face Colfax. Kennedy Tumm hit a double and a triple and drove in six runs to power the offense.
McDonell 11, Gilman 1: Josie Witkowski drove in four runs for the Macks, who booked their spot in the Division 5 regional finals. Katie Ruf pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Third-seeded McDonell will visit second-seeded Immanuel Lutheran next.
Bloomer 15, Luck/Frederic 0: Laikyn Maidment belted two home runs and finished with six RBIs as the top-seeded Blackhawks cruised in their playoff opener. All nine outs Calley Olson recorded in the circle came via strikeouts.
Cadott 14, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 4: Four Hornets knocked three hits apiece in a strong day for the offense. It pushed Cadott into the Division 4 regional finals. Lauryn Goettl hit a homer and drove in three runs for the Hornets. Elly Eiler, Rilei Weeks and Laken Ryan all added three hits each.
Osseo-Fairchild 18, Loyal/Greenwood 14: The Thunder won a slugfest which featured 32 runs and 32 hits. Lacey Frase had three hits for Osseo-Fairchild, while Rae Prudlick and Katie Skoug drove in four runs apiece for the Thunder. They'll take on sixth-seeded Cochrane-Fountain City after upsetting the No. 2 seed.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Prairie Farm 1: The second-seeded Lancers advanced to the Division 5 regional finals with a win over the Panthers. They'll host third-seeded McDonell on Thursday.
Colfax 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The fourth-seeded Vikings blanked the fifth-seeded Bulldogs in their playoff opener. They'll visit the top seed, Fall Creek, in the Division 4 regional finals.
Thorp 11, Columbus Catholic 5: The fourth-seeded Cardinals advanced to the Division 5 regional finals behind a strong day from the lineup. They'll visit top-seeded Athens next.
Baldwin-Woodville 10, Durand 0: The defending sectional champion Blackhawks blanked the Panthers to return to the regional finals.
Independence/Gilmanton 9, Kickapoo 1: The Indees kept their season alive, pulling away with five runs in the fifth inning. That was enough help for Lydia Evans, who pitched a complete game in the circle.
Blair-Taylor 15, North Crawford 0: Lindsay Steien had three hits as the Wildcats cruised to a three-inning victory in their playoff opener.