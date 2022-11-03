There are multiple football playoffs scheduled to be played around the Chippewa Valley Friday evening.
One is the division-two contest between West DePere and River Falls. DePere put together 153 rushing yards, and 200 passing yards last week against new Richmond. In contrast, River Falls rushed 280 yards last week against Marshfield, and recorded 102 passing yards. The Wildcats go into Friday’s game with a 6-1 record, as do the Phantoms.
In division three, Rice Lake will be at Onalaska. The Warriors finished last week’s 42-33 victory over Mosinee with three completions, 48 passing yards, and 190 yards on the ground. The Rice Lake squad carries a 5-2 record into the third level of playoffs.
While last week, it was Baldwin-Woodville’s turn to try eliminating top-seeded Columbus from the division-four bracket, this week it will be Ellsworth’s turn. It will be a battle between two undefeated programs.
The Panthers advanced by beating St. Croix Central last week 28–13.
In division six, the Mondovi Buffaloes improved to 6-1 for the season by beating Auburndale 20–7.
The Buffaloes rushed for 202 yards more than their opponent last week. Auburndale out-passed the Mondovi squad 20 yards vs. 11.
Mondovi’s opponent this week, the Marshall Cardinals are unbeaten so far this season, and nabbed an Eastern Suburban Conference championship.
The Regis Ramblers will once again play at Carson Park, but this week against Edgar. The Wildcats prevented Spring Valley from advancing with last week’s 15-8 victory over the Cardinals. The winner of the game between the Ramblers and the Wildcats will face the victor of the contest between Pepin/Alma and Bangor next week for the right to advance to the division-seven state championship game at Camp Randall the following week.