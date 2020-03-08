Karen Possley and Roger Hubbard were named to the Indianhead Track Club’s Hall of Fame at the club’s recent annual awards banquet.
Possley was cited for her enthusiasm in the running community and the positive attitude she has provided while coaching youngsters. She has been a willing volunteer at club events and a good ambassador of a healthy lifestyle.
Hubbard was named posthumously for his consistent work ethic and solid determination that enabled him to run marathons under three hours. Hubbard’s talents ranged from athletics, medicine and business.
Selected as Runners of the Year were Alyssa Hogan-Larsen among females and Jerry Worley for males.
Hogan-Larsen was fourth in her age class and 17th overall with a 1:40:35 clocking in the Eau Claire half marathon. She also took first in her age class in the Spring Fever 10k, Buckshot Runs and also in the Carson 10, Pure Water Days 4 and Frigid 8.
Other highlights of her season were a 3:28:51 clocking at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth and 3:29:42 in the Twin Cities Marathon.
Worley, at age 60, ran a 43:58 in the RCU 10k and did 34:40 in the Buckshot 5-mile. He also took seventh in the Eau Claire Marathon 5k and had a 1:16 time in the Carson 10.
Other award winners were Jill Heath, Memorial, High School Female Runner of the Year; Dan Anderson, McDonell, High School Male Runner of the Year; Foxana Canto Euan, Inspirational Runner and Ashley Galoff, Volunteer.
The main speaker was Al Douglas, a former marathon winner who told of his recovery from a near fatal silo accident on his Elk Mound farm.