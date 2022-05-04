RICE LAKE — If at all possible Christian Lindow wasn’t going to let his final season of high school baseball slip by.
So when he got the news there was a chance his recovery from a knee injury would take at least five months, that became his target. The Rice Lake senior got to work to make sure he was able to join his teammates for his last season donning a Warriors’ jersey.
“The time that I took off I really felt I missed the game a lot,” Lindow said. “I’ve been a three-sport athlete all through my high school career so I never had that time off. I really appreciated the time I got to play, so I just looked back and I was like, I’ve got to work hard and get back to where I was.”
Lindow tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee in a playoff football game on Nov. 5. The injury left him on the sideline of the state championship football game and kept him on the bench for the winter basketball season. But baseball has been Lindow’s favorite sport since his youth, and it’s the one he’s committed to continue in college. That desire to get back on the diamond provided him the motivation to attack his recovery.
“That really pushed me because baseball I’ve loved all the way growing up from when I was a toddler,” he said. “I really knew I had to play for my last year.”
Lindow is committed to pitch for the Bemidji State baseball team next season.
Christian’s father, Scott Lindow, said there has been a silver lining in the difficult situation. The injury and then recovery process has helped his son grow mentally, he said. Athletes can get into a mode of coasting and lose some that passion for sports.
“Sometimes weird things happen for a reason, and I think it grounded him a little and made him realize he has to put in some work and effort to get better, to do things at the level that he wants to,” Scott said.
Christian has yet to return to the mound, but he’s going to be evaluated again next week. Then hopefully he’ll begin throwing to live batters quickly after that and join a pitching rotation seeking to repeat the depth it had last year.
Lindow played a big part of the Warriors ending a nearly 40-year state tournament appearance drought last year. He had 54 punch outs in 43.1 innings, pitching to a 3.55 earned run average. When he returns to pitching he’ll provide a big boost to a Warrior team looking for another strong postseason run. At the plate so far this season in six games he’s collected four hits.
Beyond the statistics Lindow is a senior leader, his coach Steve Fisher said. His determination in his recovery has been blessing to the baseball team. His goal-oriented mindset has been something younger players in the program see, and then understand what it takes to overcome obstacles.
“His work ethic in the weight room and in the trainer’s room has been phenomenal,” Fisher said. “He’s there in the morning, he works out in the evenings — he has a goal and when he has his mind set like that, he can run through a brick wall for you.”