ALTOONA — This spring is Altoona's last hurrah in the Western Cloverbelt Conference, with the Rails destined for the Middle Border next school year.
On Monday, the Rails took their curtain call.
Three pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout, boosting Altoona to a 3-0 win over Fall Creek in the de facto Western Cloverbelt Conference championship game. Both squads entered the contest with matching 10-3 records atop the league, and the Rails ensured the conference crown would belong to Altoona one final time.
"That was our goal at the start of the season, so it's good to see that we finally got there and completed it," said Logan Lau, one of the three pitchers who teamed up for the shutout.
The Rails kept the Crickets off balance all afternoon, and did just enough scoring to earn a comfortable victory. Lau worked three scoreless frames to start the game, striking out five.
Dyllan Bauer followed with three scoreless innings of his own, holding the Crickets hitless while striking out four. Evan Gustafson locked up the save by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
"The rest of the team helped us out behind us," Gustafson said. "We know we could trust them, and that really helped. That was a lot of fun."
Fall Creek's lone hit came in the top of the third, a grounder through the left side of the infield by Jack Walden.
Both Lau and Bauer utilized sweeping breaking balls to keep the Crickets on edge in the batter's box. They combined to earn 15 swings and misses.
"They worked ahead in the count and kept us off balance," Fall Creek coach Mike Johnson said. "We basically went one over the minimum, so hat's off to them."
If the Rails felt any pressure going into a game where a conference title was up for grabs, they didn't show it. Lau set the Crickets down in order to start the game, and Gustafson put Altoona ahead with an RBI double down the right field line in the bottom half.
The Rails added a second run on Colin Boyarski's RBI single in the third, and added an insurance run in the fifth with Bauer's RBI single to right field.
Fall Creek starter Brandon Jaenke pitched well, working five innings, but the Crickets couldn't give him any run support.
"We knew it was going to be tough. They had a really good pitcher on the mound," Gustafson said. "We had all of our guys step up and play a good game."
Jaenke gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks. The Crickets' ace struck out 10.
"He's tough. He's been our workhorse all year," Johnson said. "I figured it would be a two- or three-run ball game, and he only gave up two earned. He's been our go-to all year."
It was the first conference title for the Rails since 2018. They finished one game ahead of the Crickets and Thorp/Gilman in a conference season which went down to the wire.
The season delivered a rare winner-take-all final showdown between the top two teams in the league. It didn't disappoint.
"We talked to the guys about how all the work throughout the offseason, especially after not having a season last year, to put yourself in position for a conference championship makes me proud," Johnson said. "Not the way we wanted it to go, but we've got the playoffs coming up to get things squared away."
Altoona will ride the confidence of a conference championship into the postseason. The Rails are young, but they don't play like it.
"We're all really close. We like to joke around, have fun whenever we can," Lau said. "That's what we play for."
Altoona 3, Fall Creek 0
Fall Creek;000;000;0;— 0 1 1
Altoona;101;010;X;— 3 6 0
WP: Logan Lau (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB). LP: Brandon Jaenke (5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Altoona: Colin Boyarski 2-3 (RBI), Evan Gustafson 1-2 (2B, RBI), Dyllan Bauer 1-3 (RBI), Trent Cornell 1-3 (2B, R). Records: Altoona 17-6, 11-3; Fall Creek 13-5, 10-4.