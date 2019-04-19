ALTOONA – Once again, the Altoona baseball team is going to take it one inning at a time.
For sure, on the mound.
“We’re still going one inning at a time with our pitchers,” said second-year coach Craig Walter, former pro pitcher and Eau Claire Cavalier record-holder. “We’ve got about nine guys who can throw and that should build depth and arm strength.”
It worked last year in a 15-7 season and seems to be doing the job as the Railroaders are off to a good start this year.
Some of the pitchers Walter is working with are Justin Lau, Taylor Wenaas, Jake Varsho, Nate McMahon, Riley Parks and Jake Nelson, who all, of course will be playing field positions when not on the hill. Freshman Dyllan Bauer joins the group.
“They’re very similar,” Walter said. “We just want them to throw strikes and make the batters hit it. Our defense should be as good as anybody’s.”
Walter said eventually he would settle on a regular rotation.
Heading the list of returnees is Nelson, Varsho and McMahon on a team that features only three seniors.
Nelson is back as a four-year player and second team all-state shortstop. And with Varsho at second and McMahon in center, the Rails should be more than solid up the middle.
“Our top three guys are good hitters,” Walter said. “We’re riding those guys right now.”
A fourth returnee, and the No. 4 hitter, is Blake Loegering, a hard-hitting first baseman who suffered a broken foot before drills and is not expected to join the club until May.
The catchers are veteran Justin Lau along with freshmen Conner Mattison and Dawson Sahm.
Besides Nelson and Varsho, the infielders include Parks, Watson and Gianni from last year’s team along with freshmen Andrew Schmid, Riley Wiggins, Kyle Rasmussen, Logan Lau and Braxton Lang.
Joining McMahon in the outfield are Wenaas, Watson and Donny Adrian.
The Rails shared the Cloverbelt Conference title with Regis last year and figure to be a contender again this season. In tournament play, they beat Arcadia before being ousted by Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
“We feel we’ll be OK,” said Walter, who formerly coached college teams Stout and River Falls. “By the end of the year, we’ll be there.”
Altoona Roster
Seniors – Jake Nelson, ss/p; Justin Lau, c/3b; Blake Loegering, 1b.
Juniors – Nate McMahon, cf/p; Donovan Adrian, lf; Taylor Wenaas, p/of; Jake Varsho, 2b/p; Riley Parks, p/inf.
Sophomores – Anthony Gianni, 1b; Collin Watson, rf.
Freshmen – Conner Mattison, c; Andrew Schmid, 2b; Dawson Sahm, c; Riley Wiggins, ss; Kyle Rasmussen, ss/p; Dyllan Bauer, p; Logan Lau, inf; Braxton Long, 1b.