ALTOONA – Eau Claire Regis and Altoona are back where they started – in hot pursuit of the Cloverbelt Conference baseball championship.
Friday night’s split at Greg Bement Field left both teams at 7-2, one game behind leading Fall Creek in the loss column. Both teams have games left with Fall Creek.
Blake Loegering’s go-ahead home run in the sixth and the relief pitching and three runs driven in by freshman Kyle Rasmussen powered a 9-5 Railroader win the second game.
That was after Matt Klink’s 3-run homer in the first inning and the pitching of Cade Osborn led the Ramblers to a 9-6 first game victory.
“Altoona is a good team,” Regis coach Andy Niese said. “Anytime you can come out of Altoona with a split, you’re doing all right.”
Altoona coach Craig Walter agreed.
“We’re pleased in that we didn’t have many upperclassmen to pitch,” he said. “It was great to get a split against Regis after the first game loss.”
The Ramblers (10-5, 7-2) took an early 3-1 lead in the second game only to have the Rails tie it with two in the fifth and then see Loegering’s lead-off homer leading off the sixth break the deadlock and spark a 3-run rally overall.
But the Ramblers missed golden opportunities in the third and fourth innings, leaving the bases loaded without scoring in both innings – in the fourth on an Altoona rare triple play.
It happened when Altoona rightfielder Collin Watson dove for the ball that was ruled a catch. All the baserunners were running with the idea the ball was not caught and the runners at first and second were ruled out when the bases were touched with the ball.
“Those were two backbreaker innings for us,”Niese said. “The triple play was bizzare in that no clear ruling was made and it confused everyone. We did not see a signal.”
Walter pointed to the great play of Loegering, who ripped two doubles besides his home run in the two games.
“He was coming off a broken leg and was activated to play only on Thursday,” Walter said. “His home run was huge. Once you get the momentum, things get going.”
Rasmussen came on for starter Jake Varsho in the fourth, pitching three innings of shutout ball until allowing two in the seventh. He also drilled two singles and plated three runs in the late innings.
“He can do a lot of things for us,” Walter said.
In the first game, Klink’s 3-run shot to center in the first ignited the Ramblers as they scored seven runs in the first two innings and added two in the fourth to coast home behind Osborn.
The senior righthander allowed just five hits while walking only one and whiffing six in besting loser Taylor Wenaas.
“Cade pitched a great game although our defense was a little sloppy behind him,” Niese said.
Klink had three hits in all in the game and four on the night.
Altoona (10-3, 7-2) was led by all-state leadoff batter Jake Nelson, who reached base all nine times he batted. He drew five walks, was hit by a pitch and ripped three singles.
REGIS 9, ALTOONA 6
REGIS (9)
AB-R-H-RBI: Luke Rooney, ss, 4-2-2-0, Mason Bauer, 2b, 3-2-2-0, Cade Osborn, p, 3-1-0-1, Tristan Root, c, 4-0-1-1, Matt Klink, dh, 4-1-3-3, Ben Boda, 3b, 4-0-1-0, Joe
Edge, cf, 4-1-1-0, Drew Goetl, rf, 3-1-0-0, Vincent Riccardi, ph, 1-0-0-0, Payton Kostka, lf, 4-1-0-0, Robbie Burhop, 1b, 0-0-0-0. Totals 35-9-10-5.
ALTOONA (6)
Jake Nelson, ss, 2-4-2-2, Jake Varsho, 2b, 4-0-0-0, Nate McMahon, 3b, 3-1-1-2, Blake Loegering, dh, 3-0-2-2, Justin Lau, c, 4-0-0-0, Anthony Gianni, 1b, 3-0-0-0, Donny Adrian, lf, 3-0-0-0, Riley Parks, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Collin Watson, rf, 3-1-0-0. Totals 27-6-5-6.
Regis 340 200 0 — 9 10 3
Altoona 101 020 2 — 6 5 4
E — Watson, Varsho, Parks, M. Bauer 2, Wenaas, Rooney. LOB — Regis 9, Altoona 5. 2B –Loegering 2, M. Bauer. HR – Klink. SB – Edge 2, Goettl, Nelson 3, Osborn, Root, Watson, McMahon 2, Loegering, Rooney. SF – Osborn.
IP H R ER BB SO
Regis
Osborn, W 7 5 6 5 1 6
Altoona
Taylor Wenaas, L 4 7 9 5 2 4
Dyllan Bauer 3 3 0 0 1 3
WP – Wenaas 2. HBP – M. Bauer (by D. Bauer), Parks, Nelson, Loegering, McMahon (by Osborn).. T – 1:49.
ALTOONA 9, REGIS 5
ALTOONA (9)
AB-R-H-RBI: Nelson, ss, 1-0-1-0, Varsho, p/2b, 3-0-0-0, McMahon, c, 4-0-0-0, Loegering, dh, 3-2-1-1, Lau, 3b, 4-2-2-0, Gianni, 1b, 2-1-1-0, Wenaas, ph, 1-1-1-0, Conner Mattison, ph, 1-1-1-0, Adrian, cf, 5-1-2-2, D. Bauer, lf, 1-0-1-0, Kyle Rasmussen, p, 3-1-2-3, Watson, rf, 4-0-0-1, Parks, 2b, 0-0-0-0, Dawson Sahm, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 32-9-12-8.
REGIS (5)
Rooney, p/ss, 4-1-1-0, M. Bauer, 2b, 3-2-3-1, Osborn, lf, 3-2-2-0, Klink, dh, 4-0-1-0, Boda, ss, 3-0-2-1, Edge, cf, 4-0-0-0, Goettl, rf, 4-0-1-0, Bishop, 1b, 2-0-0-0, Riccardi, ph, 1-0-0-0, Blayde Lecher, 3b, 0-0-0-0. Totals 32-5-12-5.
Altoona 001 023 3 — 9 12 3
Regis 102 000 2 — 5 12 4
E — Parks, Watson, Varsho. LOB — Altoona 12, Regis 9. TP – Altoona. DP – Altoona. 2B – Osborn, Goettl, M. Bauer 2. HR – Loegering. SB – Nelson 2, Rooney 2, Osborn, McMahon.
IP H R ER BB SO
Altoona
Varsho 3 7 3 2 1 3
Rasmussen, W 4 5 2 2 1 3
Regis
Rooney, L 5 5 3 3 9 4
M. Bauer 2 7 6 6 2 2
WP – Rooney, Varsho. HBP – McMahon (by Rooney), M. Bauer (by Rasmussen). PB – Root. T – 2:04.