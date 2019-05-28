Christian Schaller was giving a strong mound performance.
But he needed a little cushion.
So he picked out his bat, went to the plate and unloaded a sixth inning three-run double that insured Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran’s 7-3 win over Pepin/Alma Tuesday at Carson Park.
Oh, that’s right. He’s only a freshman.
The regional tournament win advanced the Lancers (12-9) to a third round game today at Spring Valley, which defeated McDonell Tuesday.
“I’ve had a rough year at the plate so that felt good,” said Schaller, who carries on for older brother Levi, who set city strikeout records in the previous four years. “The team just came together and everyone got into it.”
The Lancers were nursing a shaky 4-3 lead when Schaller delivered.
“He’s in the five spot for a reason,” Immanuel coach Joe Lau said. “He squared on that ball well and hit it a long way.”
The game was a see-saw affair to that point with the Lancers forging ahead with a run in the third on four bases on balls and another in the fourth on another walk with the bases loaded.
“It was a good game but we helped them with a few mistakes and walks,” Eagles coach James Ruff said. “But we’ve had an encouraging year, tripling last year’s win output.”
Alma/Pepin’s Colten Brecka allowed just four hits into the fourth but was plagued by six walks, all in the third and fourth innings. Thomas Milton finished up.
Schaller and Ethan Sydow each got two hits in the Lancers’ 7-hit attack while Seth Miller had a hit and three walks.
The Eagles also got seven hits, two by Brecka and a double by Lane Wieczork.
Schaller struck out eight and walked only one in hurling the win.
“They hit the fastball early so I switched over to the curve and that worked well,” he said.
Lau said Schaller was more efficient in his pitch count against a team with some good hitters.
— Continuing as an assistant coach for Pepin-Alma is Tony Garner, former Eau Claire North player.
IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 7, PEPIN-ALMA 3
PEPIN-ALMA (3)
AB-R-H-RBI: Dawson Alme, 2b, 3-0-1-1, Roman Engstrand, 3b, 4-0-1-0, Lane Wieczork, c, 4-1-1-0, Ethan Brecka, cf, 4-0-1-1, Thomas Milton, 1b\p, 2-1-0-0, Jordan Pearson, ss, 2-0-0-0, Schuyler Vaicous, rf, 3-0-0-0, Colten Brecka, p\1b, 3-1-2-0, Sam Erickson, dh, 2-0-1-0, Bryce Quinton, lf, 0-0-0-0. Totals 27-3-7-2.
IMMANUEL (7)
Jonah Mueller, cf, 4-1-0-0, Seth Miller, c, 1-3-1-1, Joey Bailey, ss, 2-1-0-1, Noah Sydow, 1b, 4-0-1-1, Christian Schaller, p, 3-0-2-4, James Sullivan, lf, 3-0-0-1, Stephen Krause, dh, 3-0-0-0, Gabe Plath, rf, 3-1-1-0, Ethan Sydow, 3b, 3-1-2-0, Britten Rutz, 0-0-0-0, Eli Wittorp, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 26-7-7-7.
Pepin-Alma 110 010 0 — 3 7 1
Immanuel 201 103 x — 7 7 1
E — Alme, Miller. LOB — Pepin-Alma 8, Immanuel 8. DP – Immanuel. 2B – Wieczork, Schaller. SB – Mueller, Engstrand, Pearson, Wittorp, Bailey, Wieczork. SAC – Erickson.
IP H R ER BB SO
Pepin-Alma
C. Brecka, L 3 2/3 5 4 4 6 3
Milton 2 2/3 2 3 3 1 4
Immanuel
Schaller, W 7 7 3 2 1 8
WP – Schaller 2. PB – Wieczork, Miller. HBP – Pearson, Alme (by Schaller). U – Paul Ausman, Larry Ausman. T – 1:56.