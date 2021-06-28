GRAND CHUTE — The Boyceville baseball team has had state championship aspirations all spring.
Now the Bulldogs will get a chance to make them a reality.
Boyceville cruised past Southwestern in the Division 4 state semifinals, beating the Wildcats 11-1 in five innings to advance to Monday night's title game at Fox Cities Stadium.
The top-seeded Bulldogs looked every bit like the favorite, scoring nine runs across the first three innings. Walker Retz shined on the state's biggest stage, going 4 for 4 with six RBIs to power the charge.
Trett Joles and Connor Sempf added two hits apiece, and seven of the Bulldogs' nine starters tallied at least one hit. Boyceville tallied 12 knocks collectively.
The Bulldogs broke things open in the bottom of the second, plating four runs to go ahead 6-1. They added three more runs in the next inning.
Sempf pitched a complete game, striking out six while holding the Wildcats to one run on five hits.
Boyceville will face either second-seeded Rosholt or third-seeded Greenwood for the Division 4 championship at 6:05 p.m. on Monday.