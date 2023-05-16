The final score didn’t show it, but Tuesday’s Big Rivers Conference contest between Eau Claire Memorial and Chippewa Falls was an old fashion pitcher’s duel. At least for six innings.
The Cardinals (10-1, 14-5) bested the Old Abes (6-5, 10-10) 8-0 at Carson Park, behind a gem on the mound from Easton Bobb. The junior lefthander allowed just three hits and no runs, striking out seven batters in 6 2/3 innings. Memorial righthander Roman Trapani countered Bobb’s performance with a terrific one of his own. The Old Abe senior allowed just four hits and one earned run in six innings, walking one and striking out nine against the Cardinals, who are tied for first place in the Big Rivers Conference standings.
The loss ended what had been a six-game conference winning streak for the Old Abes.
“That was really fun to watch and be part of,” Chippewa Falls head coach Mitch Steinmetz said of the pitching performances. “Those two (Bobb and Trapani) are both really good kids and really good pitchers.”
Memorial coach Kyle Kaufman echoed the praise.
“That was an incredibly well pitched game.” Kaufman said. “(Bobb) was absolutely outstanding. He kept us off balance and threw the ball incredibly well.
“Roman pitched his tail off and deserved a better fate. He kept us there with an opportunity to keep knocking on the door.”
Bobb, who has committed to play college baseball at the University of St. Thomas, consistently pitched his way out of trouble. Memorial put at least one runner on base in each of the first five innings, but the Cardinal’s lefty kept shutting the door before the Abes could push any runs across.
“The difference tonight felt like we just lacked that play to get us over the hump,” Kaufman said. “Hats off to Chippewa — they executed and we just couldn’t seem to break through.”
The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Mayson Tester scored after a couple of Memorial defensive miscues. They platted another unearned run in the fourth when Liam Brennan scored on errant throw. Chippewa Falls pushed their advantage to 3-0 in the fifth when Grady Frederick singled to score Jackson Gugel from second base.
Trapani, a North Dakota State University commit, finished by striking out the final batter he faced in the top of the sixth inning.
The Cardinals then broke it open with five runs in the top of the seventh.
“Our kids are really believing in themselves,” Steinmetz said. “We’re doing the little things. Getting those key hits. That’s been the biggest thing for us this year.”
Austin Jaggar finished with two of the Old Abes three hits. Gugel and Preston Alger added two each to pace the Cardinals. The Cardinals and Old Abes will square off again on Thursday at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.