eastonbobbchihi

Chippewa Falls junior Easton Bobb on the mound against Memorial on Tuesday night at Carson Park.

 Special to The Leader Telegram

The final score didn’t show it, but Tuesday’s Big Rivers Conference contest between Eau Claire Memorial and Chippewa Falls was an old fashion pitcher’s duel. At least for six innings.

The Cardinals (10-1, 14-5) bested the Old Abes (6-5, 10-10) 8-0 at Carson Park, behind a gem on the mound from Easton Bobb. The junior lefthander allowed just three hits and no runs, striking out seven batters in 6 2/3 innings. Memorial righthander Roman Trapani countered Bobb’s performance with a terrific one of his own. The Old Abe senior allowed just four hits and one earned run in six innings, walking one and striking out nine against the Cardinals, who are tied for first place in the Big Rivers Conference standings.