On Tuesday, the Chippewa Falls Cardinals baseball team’s lineup got hot early and they prevailed over the Eau Claire North Huskies 10-4 at Carson Park.
The Cardinals went ahead 8-0 in the second inning after a five-run scoring spree in the inning, assisted by three errors in the field by the Huskies.
Cardinals junior starting pitcher Easton Bobb only allowed one hit in four innings on the mound, which was a two-RBI single by Huskies senior outfielder Ryne Hull that made it 8-2 in the fourth. The Huskies scored another run off a wild pitch in the inning to bring the score to 8-3 after four.
Bobb said after the game that his command of his fastball in the early innings allowed him to pitch early and take a no-hitter into the fourth inning.
“I think it was just trusting my fastball knowing that I had my defense behind me,” Bobb said.
Ch-Hi head coach Mitch Steinmetz said he believes pitching and defense is the biggest strength of their team right now. Bobb said it takes the pressure off him on the mound knowing he has a strong defensive group behind him.
“It definitely relieves the pressure just knowing that I have guys that will back me up, knowing that they’re gonna turn the double plays and make the tough catches,” Bobb said.
Bobb said he thought he lost his command a bit in the fourth inning which allowed the Huskies to get a few runs on the board. He had walked the bases loaded before Hull’s single knocked in two runs and broke up his no-hitter.
The Cardinals’ five-run second inning knocked out Huskies senior starting pitcher Elijah Rathke midway through the inning. Junior Aiden Ecker came in to relieve him and allowed two more runs to score—both on wild pitches—but was able to force a pop fly to strand the bases loaded and avoid any more damage in the inning.
Huskies sophomore Caleb Moss came in to pitch in the fourth inning and finished out the rest of the game on the mound for the Huskies, surrendering two runs in the final four innings.
The Cardinals turned to seniors Jacob Danielson and Jackson Gugel to finish out their last three innings on the mound. Steinmetz said their experience is valuable and they simply “know how to get outs” in crunch time.
Danielson surrendered one run in the fifth—on an RBI single by Huskies junior Chase Watkins—and pitched a scoreless sixth. Watkins got another hit in the seventh inning off Gugel but the Huskies didn’t manage any more base runners, and Gugel closed out their 10-4 win with a scoreless seventh.
The Cardinals had six hits in the game and the Huskies had four. The Huskies had five errors in the field and the Cardinals had zero.
Steinmetz said his hitters followed their trend so far this season of capitalizing early in games.
“We’ve been hitting the ball very well early in games and then we kind of let teams catch up and then we have to hit again to get out of it,” Steinmetz said.
He said they adjusted to the strike zone well early but got away from that approach and started chasing a little as the game went on.
“Once we adjusted to the strike zone it seemed like we started hitting the ball and getting guys on base, getting runners going which was great,” Steinmetz said. “And then we got away from that a little bit, and started swinging at things that we normally wouldn’t swing at.”
With the win, the Cardinals move to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Rivers Conference play. The Huskies are now 4-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
These teams face each other again on Thursday, this time at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.