ALTOONA — Altoona seemed like the perfect landing spot when the Cornells were looking to return to Wisconsin.
Jason Cornell, an Eau Claire Memorial baseball star in the 1980s, had moved around the country in the time since his prep days. A former 1988 draft pick of the Cincinnati Reds, he stayed in the town he played college ball in, New Orleans, for two decades before moving about an hour outside of Houston.
Yet much of his family stayed in Wisconsin, including his parents. As they started getting older, he felt beckoned back to take care of them. He also wanted to give them a chance to watch his son, Trent, follow in his baseball footsteps.
“He wanted to be able to play in front of them,” Jason Cornell said.
Wisconsin was circled, but where to go? As they looked for a landing spot in the Chippewa Valley, a familiar face with the Rails made Altoona a logical choice for Trent on the baseball front. Jason played with Railroaders coach Craig Walter back when the pair suited up with the Eau Claire Cavaliers. And after coaching Trent himself in the past, it felt best transitioning to someone the Cornells knew they could trust.
“Last summer during Legion he came for practice,” now-teammate Evan Gustafson said. “Our coach said that he was going to think about coming here. So we were trying to convince him that this would be a really good school and that we were going to be good.”
Gustafson wasn’t lying. With the Cornells’ decision, an already incredible crop of young talent on Altoona got even stronger. It’s a combination of talent and age Walter said he’s never seen before in his career.
“Typically you wouldn’t want to play freshmen or sophomores,” Walter said. “But we knew our sophomores were our better players, we knew it last year. Even if we’d have played last year as freshmen they would have played.”
And while the team’s season came to an end on Thursday with a wild 11-10 loss to Merrill, the story is not over for this group.
“The fact that we’ve had this young of a team and it’s impressive how we work together being that young, I see that we’re going to do pretty well going forward,” Trent Cornell said.
Altoona baseball rolled out a roster with just one senior, Colin Watson, and a lineup lined with underclassmen this spring. Only three players had any varsity experience. The program still won 17 games, 11 in conference play, and defeated Fall Creek in a head-to-head battle for the Western Cloverbelt title on Monday. That secured the Rails’ first league crown since 2018.
“It’s awesome to see what they do, even in big moments like the Fall Creek game,” Trent Cornell said of his youthful companions. “Everyone just decided to show up and play, even being that young. Where I’m from in Texas, usually freshmen and sophomores, they don’t get chances to step up because it’s always the juniors and seniors doing everything. It’s nice to see a change of pace coming here, to see that all these young kids can step up and do something.”
In Thursday’s playoff debut and in the Fall Creek game, a 3-0 triumph, the top four of the batting order featured three sophomores and a freshman. Cornell is the youngest of the bunch, joined by CJ Varsho, Ben Kuenkel and Gustafson.
Gustafson, like Cornell, came into the program late. He opted to transfer from Eau Claire North, helped by a preexisting relationship with Walter and assistant coach Steve Kent. That’s another decision that has already paid dividends for the Rails.
Walter was quick to admit there have been youthful mistakes along the way, but the underclassmen produced. Gustafson was named the Western Cloverbelt player of the year on Wednesday, and Varsho, Cornell and Kuenkel all earned all-conference honors. Dyllan Bauer, also returning for his senior season next spring, joined Gustafson on the all-conference first team.
Cornell has fit right in, helped by not being the freshman on a team of seniors. Tragically for the Cornells, his grandfather died 10 days after they arrived in Wisconsin. His grandmother has gotten to watch this spring, as well as other family members.
“That’s been really good,” Jason Cornell said. “And he’s got aunts and uncles here and cousins.”
So, what does it take to succeed at the varsity level right away?
“I think work ethic comes into that,” Cornell said. “I think if you keep on working every single day and trying to fit in, it will all come forward for you. Everything will be in front of you, right there for you to grab.”
“Summer ball, that helps, going against really good pitchers,” Gustafson added. “And then once you know guys are helping out with not being too nervous out there, they’re just having fun with you. It just doesn’t feel like there’s much pressure on you.”
Like in the Fall Creek matchup, the Rails showed an unflappable nature in their playoff opener Thursday. The team went down 4-1 after two innings, 8-4 after six innings and 10-8 in the top of the eighth. They came back to tie the score each time until finally running out of steam. Merrill scored the game-winning run on a single in the 10th.
An earlier exit than they hoped, but perhaps it provides added fuel at the very start of many players’ high school careers.
“The beauty of coaching, and I’ve coached a lot of years in college and now in high school, is the transformation from one year to the next when you watch guys,” Walter said. “That’s the really cool part ... cause every one of them get a little bit bigger, so they get a little stronger without even trying. Now if we can get them in the weight room, convince them that this is a really good thing for you, this will help you throw harder, hit it further and score more runs, win more games? Then we’ve got a great chance.”