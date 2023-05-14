There are no moral victories in baseball, but Eau Claire Memorial came about as close as you can come to earning one during a rain-soaked, 8-5 non-conference loss to Onalaska at Legion Field.
The Old Abes (6-4, 10-8) dug themselves a 7-0 first inning hole, but clawed their way back, outscoring the Hilltoppers 5-1 over the game’s final six frames.
Despite the loss, Memorial coach Kyle Kaufman took some solace in his team’s ability to keep competing, even in the face of the big early deficit.
“One thing we have seen, is that no matter what, we are willing to battle back from a tough moment and keep fighting,” Kaufman said. “We certainly did that tonight.”
The Abes got a gutty performance from senior Jackson Bestlund, who came on in relief in the second inning. Bestlund battled through a nagging rain and held the potent Onalaska bats silent for five innings, before surrendering one run in the bottom of the sixth. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven.
“He did exactly what we needed,” Kaufman said. “He came in and threw strikes and got in a rhythm and kind of let everyone take a deep breath. That was a big-time performance and I’m really proud of him.”
Gavin Gerber provided the Old Abes with a spark in the third. The senior leftfielder beat out a bunt to leadoff the inning, then scored all the way from first on a double by Grant Lokken.
“When you have a steep lead to try to cut into – it’s got to be the little things that can get you going,” Kaufman said. “Whether it’s beating out a bunt or an infield hit or putting one over the fence, it’s just a matter of finding that spark that gets you going.”
Junior Leo Lauscher launched a two-run home run to draw Memorial to within 7-5 in the fifth. Lauscher and designated hitter Roman Trapani both finished with two hits to lead the team.
The Old Abes are scheduled to play a hot Chippewa Falls team in an important Big Rivers Conference series next week. “This is an exciting week for us coming up,” Kaufman said. “Our guys are excited about it and we’re going to make sure we are ready to go Tuesday.”
Memorial will host the Cardinals (9-1, 13-3) on Tuesday at Carson Park and play at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls on Thursday.