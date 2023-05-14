gerber-memorialbb

Senior Gavin Gerber lays down a bunt in the third inning of the Old Abes contest against Onalaska Friday. Gerber beat the bunt out for a hit and eventually scored Memorial’s first run.

 Special to The Leader-Telegram

There are no moral victories in baseball, but Eau Claire Memorial came about as close as you can come to earning one during a rain-soaked, 8-5 non-conference loss to Onalaska at Legion Field.

The Old Abes (6-4, 10-8) dug themselves a 7-0 first inning hole, but clawed their way back, outscoring the Hilltoppers 5-1 over the game’s final six frames.