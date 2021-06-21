MARSHFIELD — The third meeting of the season between Eau Claire Memorial and River Falls went just like the first two.
And as a result, the Old Abes are one game away from the state baseball tournament.
Memorial completed a season sweep of the Wildcats with a 9-3 victory in the Division 1 sectional semifinals on Monday at Jack Hackman Field. The Old Abes’ bats stayed hot and Vincent Trapani turned in a strong start on the mound to push Memorial to the afternoon’s sectional final.
Memorial will play either Stevens Point or D.C. Everest at 5 p.m. Monday with a trip to state on the line.
Luke Erickson started things off on a good note for the Old Abes, blasting a solo home run to right field to lead off the bottom of the first inning against River Falls. Memorial added four more runs in the second inning and cruised from there to reach the final.
Jake Becker hit a run-scoring single for Memorial in the second, and Austin Baker followed with a two-RBI knock to put the Abes ahead 4-0. Dylan O’Connell got in on the fun too, adding an RBI single to stretch the lead to five runs.
That was more than enough for Trapani. The Memorial ace pitched five innings, holding the Wildcats to two runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
Erickson, Baker, Becker and Peyton Platter all had two hits to lead the offense. Baker drove in three runs.
Memorial will seek its first trip to state since 2008 when it returns to the field on Monday afternoon.
Eau Claire Memorial 9, River Falls 3
RF;002;001;0;— 3 4 0
ECM;142;020;X;— 9 11 2
WP: Vincent Trapani (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 3 BB). LP: Eli Condon (1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Memorial: Austin Baker 2-3 (3 RBI), Jake Becker 2-3, Luke Erickson 2-4 (HR, 2 RBI), Peyton Platter 2-3 (2B). River Falls: Ragan Pinnow 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI).