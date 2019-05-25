Eau Claire Memorial enters tournament play Tuesday on the heels of a 12-0 loss to perennial state power Sun Prairie.
Saturday’s game at sunny Carson Park saw the Old Abes rap seven hits and have runners in every inning but leave 12 on base.
“The challenge is to flush this one and get back to where we were,” Memorial Coach Dan Roehl said. “The kids have bounced back before and I expect them to do it again.”
Sun Prairie (19-7) broke the game open with six runs in the third and coasted to the win from there behind its three top pitchers.
“We’re real happy to come up here,” said Rob Hamilton, in his 19th year as the Cardinals head coach. “We stayed at the Metro last night and got to play in this beautiful park. And get a win.”
Liam Moreno’s solo home run in the first was all the Cardinals needed but it was the six runs in the third on five base hits that proved the clincher.
“We hit with them,” Roehl said. “But they had one big inning.”
Sun Prairie added single runs in the fourth and fifth and the three in the sixth cut the game short by the 10-run rule.
Combining to work the shutout were starter and winner Noah Wendler while Matt DePrey and Benett Halblieb finished up.
“They’re our top three and they were in the zone and did a good job,” Hamilton said.
Lefty Chase Bredl went the first five innings for Memorial while Jack Piper finished.
But they just couldn’t get any help from the bats. The Abes had two runners on base in five of the first six innings but couldn’t come up with the clutch hit.
In the second, Connor Stoik drew a walk leading off and Matt Gerber singled. But Jonah Wiggins’ ground ball was turned into a double play to snuff out that threat.
In the third, singles by Mitch Voller and Cooper Kapanke and a walk to Vince Trapani loaded the sacks with two out but the next batter flew out to center.
Moreno, a sophomore, added two singles to his home run into the football field in a 3-for-3 day while Carson Shepard also had three hits and Josh Caron drove in four runs with two hits.
Sun Prairie is the No. 3 seed in its sectional and opens play Thursday.
Memorial (11-11) faces La Crosse Central Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Carson Park in its tournament opener.
SUN PRAIRIE 12, MEMORIAL 0
SUN PRAIRIE (12)
AB-R-H-RBI: Carson Shepard, 2b, 4-2-3-1, Liam Moreno, ss, 3-3-3-2, Spencer Bartel, rf, 2-1-0-0, Jake Williams, ph, 0-1-0-0, Josh Caron, lf\c, 3-0-2-4, Matt DePrey, c\p, 2-1-0-0, Cason Fluno, ph, 1-0-1-0, Robbie Knorr, dh, 2-1-0-0, Alec Schmitz, ph, 0-0-0-1, Benett Halblieb, 1b\p, 4-1-1-0, Noah Wendler, p, 3-1-1-1, Connie O’Brien, c, 0-0-0-0, Durlin Rudland, c, 0-0-0-0, Jacob Powley, cf, 2-1-0-0, Andrew Buss, ph, 1-0-0-0, Drew Urban, 3b, 0-0-0-0. Totals 27-12-11-9.
MEMORIAL (0)
Andrew Roberts, cf, 3-0-1-0, Mitch Voller, lf, 4-0-1-0, Kaden Kohlhepp, 2b, 2-0-0-0, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 3-0-1-0, Vince Trapani, dh, 2-0-1-0, Connor Stoik, ss, 2-0-1-0, Matt Gerber, rf, 3-0-1-0, Jonah Wiggins, c, 1-0-0-0, Jack Fentress, c, 1-0-0-0, Jack Piper, 3b\p, 3-0-1-0. Totals 24-0-7-0.
Sun Prairie 160 113 — 12 11 1
Memorial 000 000 — 0 7 3
E — Voller, Stoik 2, Moreno. LOB — Sun Prairie 5, Memorial 11. DP – Sun Prairie. HR – Moreno. SF – Caron.
IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
Sun Prairie
Wendler, W;3;4;0;0;3;2
DePrey;2;2;0;0;2;0
Halblieb;1;1;0;0;0;1
Memorial
Chase Bredl, L;5;7;9;8;2;4
Piper;1;4;3;3;1;1
WP – Bredl 2, DePrey. Balk – Bredl. HBP – Bartel, DePrey (by Bredl), Schmitz (by Piper). U – Mike Breed, Ty Rogers. T – 2:06.