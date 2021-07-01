GRAND CHUTE — An efficient offense carried the Eau Claire Memorial baseball team all the way to the state semifinals.
And on the season's final day, all the building blocks were there for more of the same.
The Old Abes worked counts in their favor. They got on base early in innings. They moved into scoring position with little trouble.
The only thing missing? Those timely hits that had been a staple for Memorial over the last three weeks.
It made the challenge a mighty Bay Port team presented too much to overcome. The Old Abes' season came to an end with an 8-1 defeat to the second-ranked Pirates in the state semifinals on Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium.
Memorial went toe-to-toe with its star-studded foe early on, getting runners on second and third with nobody out in the second inning and loading the bases with no outs in the third. But none of those runs came across to score.
"That is baseball, isn't it?" Memorial coach Dan Roehl said. "Through this postseason run, we've been getting clutch hitting after clutch hitting after clutch hitting. And today we did not. ... We didn't get the clutch hitting, but boy, what a special event, what a special experience for these guys."
Going up against one of the state's top pitchers in Bay Port's Theo Zeidler — a Bradley University commit — the Old Abes battled early. Jack Redwine singled to lead off the second, and Connor Lysy followed with a double to put Memorial in business. But Zeidler dug deep, coming up with a pair of strikeouts and a fly out to end the threat.
Bay Port turned that momentum into offense in the bottom half. Carl Cano hit a two-RBI single up the middle to put the Pirates in front.
In the third, Luke Erickson and Peyton Platter drew back-to-back walks to start the frame before Dylan O'Connell singled to load the bases. But Zeidler again worked his way out of danger, getting a strikeout and a couple of ground balls to thwart the Old Abes. They never quite recovered.
"I think there were a couple of key moments in the game that if they would have flipped over our way it would have been different," Erickson said. "Got to give credit to Theo, he's a great pitcher — one of the best I've faced."
Bay Port pulled away with three runs in the fifth, powered again by Cano. The second baseman put an RBI double into a gap to score two more runs. They tacked on a few more runs in the late innings.
Memorial got its lone run on an error in the seventh. Zeidler pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven. Vincent Trapani struck out six in four innings of work for the Old Abes, but took the loss.
The result wasn't what the Old Abes wanted, but the significance of reaching the final day of the season wasn't lost in the aftermath.
"Especially for us seniors, something that we always kind of said, we had a quote 'Build your legend,'" first baseman Grant Gerber said. "We were just trying to build something, build a culture that maybe we haven't had here for a while. Making playoff runs, bonding together as a team and just playing hard. I think to be able to do what we did, make it as far as we did, we did build our legend."
Memorial was making its first appearance at state since 2008, and won its first state tournament game since 2006 when it beat Union Grove in the quarterfinals last week.
The magic ran out against a Bay Port team which will send eight of its nine starters on to play college baseball, but pride was an overarching emotion in the Abes' dugout.
"So proud of these guys," Roehl said. "It sounds cliche, but when you've worked like they worked and play hard for each other like they did, like we asked them too, it's so satisfying to see that come to fruition. ... All good things must come to an end. This was a fantastic thing, and it's over today, but to be playing on the last day of the high school baseball season with only three teams left is special. I'll never forget it."
The program will graduate 10 seniors who helped put the team back on the state's biggest stage.
"We were a family," Gerber said. "We did our best to make sure that our run as a family went as far into July as we could."
Bay Port 8, Memorial 1
Memorial;000;000;1;— 1 5 2
Bay Port;020;312;X;— 8 10 3
WP: Theo Zeidler (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 7 K, 2 BB). LP: Vincent Trapani (4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 4 BB). Leading hitters: Memorial: Connor Lysy 1-3 (2B). Records: Memorial 22-8, Bay Port 26-1.