The Eau Claire Memorial baseball team struggled to capitalize with runners in scoring position in the first game of its series with rival North on Tuesday. The Old Abes didn’t let it happen again in the rematch.
Sawyer Stein hit a walk-off single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh, capping a Memorial rally to defeat the Huskies 5-4 on Thursday at Carson Park. The dramatic victory ensured a series split between the longtime rivals.
“Honestly, I think I just loved it,” Stein said. “It’s every kid’s dream (to score hit the game-winner in a rivalry game).”
Memorial trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, but scored four times across the final three frames to win.
The Old Abes needed one run to tie and two to win as they grabbed their bats for the seventh inning. Peyton Platter led off the inning with a double and later scored on an error. The Old Abes loaded the bases and were down to their final out when Stein hit the walk-off winner.
“We had a lot of energy in the last inning,” Stein said. “We brought it up, you know?”
After losing despite outhitting the Huskies 8-1 in the first game of the series, Memorial was more opportunistic on Thursday. The Old Abes had five hits in the final three innings.
“These games are always fun,” Memorial coach Dan Roehl said. “They’re always close. North and Memorial always seem to split. Down the road, this is invaluable because you cannot get enough of these close games to sort of steel you for the postseason.”
North plated four runs in the top of the fifth, accounting for all of its scoring. Roscoe Rennock got the Huskies on the board with an RBI double. Jonah Hanson followed with an RBI single before Gabe Richardson hammered a two-run home run to left field to put North ahead 4-1.
Memorial made it a one-run game by getting two runs back in the bottom of the fifth. Platter singled and later scored on a fielder’s choice, and Dylan O’Connell scored on a North error.
Both starting pitchers worked effectively. Roman Trapani went six innings for the Old Abes. He struck out eight and allowed four runs on four hits and three walks. North’s Jalen Pascal threw 4.1 innings and struck out three. He surrendered three runs on six hits and two walks.
Platter finished with three hits for Memorial. O’Connell and Jack Redwine each added two hits.
Rennock was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI for North.
Both squads will return to the diamond this weekend. North plays at Wausau West and Wausau East on Saturday, while Memorial will participate in a tournament in Waunakee.
Memorial 5, North 4
North 000 040 0 — 4 5 3
Memorial 000 120 2 — 5 9 0
WP: Peyton Platter (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 K, 1 BB). LP: Henry Wilkinson (2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: North: Gabe Richardson 1-4 (HR, 2 RBI), Henry Wilkinson 1-3 (2B), Roscoe Rennock 1-3 (2B, RBI). Memorial: Peyton Platter 3-4 (2B), Dylan O’Connell 2-4, Jack Redwine 2-3, Sawyer Stein 1-3 (2 RBI).