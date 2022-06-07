The Eau Claire North baseball team's last trip to Fox Cities Stadium ended with a dogpile and the gold trophy that comes with it. Next week, the Huskies will get a chance to try to replicate the feat.
With a 7-0 win over Stevens Point in Tuesday's Division 1 sectional final at Carson Park, North punched its ticket to the state tournament. The Huskies are headed back to Appleton for the first time since 2019, when they brought home a state championship.
"This has been such a long time coming," North catcher Jonah Hanson said. "I've been waiting for this day for so long. We know that we're a great team, and these guys are awesome. We just have fun and got things down when it came down to it."
North (24-2) will play in the Division 1 state quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Huskies will learn their opponent when the remaining eight teams are re-seeded.
Andrew Milner and Henry Wilkinson teamed up to pitch a shutout against the Panthers to book the Huskies' trip to state. Milner worked five strong innings and held Stevens Point to three hits. Wilkinson posted two scoreless frames to seal the deal.
North went ahead on Sam Feck's RBI single in the first inning, and broke things open with four runs in the fourth. But with the way Milner and Wilkinson pitched, one run would have been enough.
Stevens Point only managed three hits and never truly threatened a rally. When Tyler Mooney nabbed the final out in left field in the seventh, the Huskies swarmed each other in celebration.
"This has been a very resilient group of young men," North coach Bob Johnson said. "They are wonderful people, and I'm extremely proud of them today because this is a really hard sectional. Just an exciting moment for this group of young men that they get to experience this."
North, as usual, was steady all game long. The Huskies pounded 11 hits and made the Panthers work for every out.
Hanson punctuated the win with a booming home run to the right field porch in the sixth inning. It was his third hit of the game.
"I've been waiting to hit something like that for so long," Hanson said with a grin. "It's my first home run with the Huskies. It's such a great moment knowing that this was my final game playing at Carson with this uniform on. It's just such an amazing moment."
There aren't many holdovers from the 2019 championship team. Infielder Gabe Richardson is the lone starter from that squad that is still remaining. He was a freshman back then, and is the only member of this year's team to have experienced winning a state title.
Now that he's a senior, the trip to Appleton feels even sweeter.
"It's so amazing. I'm so happy," Richardson said. "Especially with this group of boys who I'm a lot closer with, it's going to be just a different level of excitement."
The Huskies reached the sectional final after a wild ending to their 1-0 semifinal win over Hudson earlier on Tuesday. North won in walk-off fashion on an error. Wilkinson led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and Tyler Mooney tried to bunt him over to second. The Raiders threw the ball away while trying to retire Mooney at first base, and then threw it out of play trying to hold Wilkinson at third base to end the game.
"Coach always preaches that it's a full day of baseball," Hanson said. "Going into the day he told us sectionals can be the most normal thing ever or they can be wild and spontaneous. You win the first game on a walk-off error and the second game you win 7-0, pretty comfortably. You never know, we just had to be ready and expect anything."
Stevens Point advanced to the final with a 6-1 win over Eau Claire Memorial in the second semifinal. The Panthers broke a 1-1 tie by plating five runs in the bottom of the sixth and retiring the Old Abes in the seventh.
Noah Moss had tied the game for Memorial with an RBI single in the top of the sixth — his second hit of the day. But ultimately the Old Abes couldn't manufacture enough offense against Stevens Point starter Noah Marschke, who struck out nine in 6.1 innings.
The Old Abes ended their season with a 17-9 record.
North 7, Stevens Point 0
SPASH;000;000;0;— 0 3 0
North;100;402;X;— 7 11 1
WP: Andrew Milner (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 K, 1 BB). LP: Kaden Thauer (3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: North: Jonah Hanson 3-4 (HR, 2 RBI), Jack Kein 2-2 (2B, RBI), Gabe Richardson 2-4 (2B, RBI).
North 1, Hudson 0
Hudson;000;000;0;— 0 4 3
North;000;000;1;— 1 3 0
WP: Henry Wilkinson (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K, 1 BB). LP: Owen Weadge (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: North: Wilkinson 1-3 (R).
Stevens Point 6, Memorial 1
Memorial;000;010;0;— 1 3 3
SPASH;001;005;X;— 6 10 0
WP: Noah Marschke (6.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 1 BB). LP: Dylan O'Connell (5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Memorial: Noah Moss 2-2 (RBI).