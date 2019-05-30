Eau Claire North will bring hot bats into Tuesday’s sectional showdown.
The Huskies rapped 13 hits in Thursday’s regional championship 12-2 win over D.C. Everest at Carson Park in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.
“We’re real confident and feel our bats will be there for any pitcher,” said Anthony Pogodzinski, one of the big hitters in the attack. “It’s like coach (Bob) Johnson said, we are a balanced team.”
The Huskies will take a 20-4 record into Tuesday’s 1 p.m. semifinal game against Marshfield at Carson Park. Stevens Point meets Wisconsin Rapids in the first game at 10 a.m. and the two winners will square off at 4 p.m. for a state tournament berth.
“We’ve put together a good stretch of wins,” Johnson said. “We’ve had quality leadership from the seniors and the young guys have bought in.”
The Huskies broke open a close game with nine runs in the bottom of the fourth combining seven hits with two free passes and an error.
Carter Hesselman’s two-run single and Sam Stange’s two-run triple capped the inning.
Stange went the distance on the hill, making only one major mistake in allowing the Evergreens' Brady Sendelbach a home run ball hit into the football field.
It was a big moment for Evergreens, pulling them even with North in the top of the third.
But it didn’t last long. North took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning getting four singles with Gabe Richardson driving in the run.
And in the fourth, the Huskies, who swept a doubleheader at Everest early in the season, sent 13 batters to the plate to put the win on ice.
“They have gotten a lot better since then,” Everest coach Dave Langbehn said. “Our hope was to stay close and give ourselves a chance but we had a hard time getting three outs.”
Johnson was not overwhelmed by the Huskies hitting Thursday.
“I’m not feeling that good at our approach,” he said. “We left runners on third a couple times and that must improve. One through nine, we want to see them get the barrel on it.”
Stange and Pogodzinski were the major hitters for the Huskies. Stange had a single, double and triple to drive in three runs while Pogodzinski had a triple and single to drive across two.
Pogodzinski’s booming triple scored the doubling Stange in a 2-run first inning to touch off the attack.
“I was a little nervous but as the bat went on I got my confidence and good things happen then,” Pogodzinski said of his 350-foot 3-bagger. “I thought it was just a fly ball but it carried.”
“He’s a difficult batter to deal with,” said Johnson. “He’s so strong, reaping the benefits of lifting and we have a lot of confidence in him when he’s up there.”
Others getting two hits off the three Evergreen pitchers were Richardson, Cal Fadness and Joel Zachow.
Stange allowed four hits and two walks while whiffing seven in hurling the win. Evergreen starter Ty Tretter worked into the fourth and took the loss.
“He’s got good velocity to go with a sharp curve,” Johnson said of Stange. “He did what he needed to do.”
Should the Huskies and Stevens Point, a 5-0 winner over Memorial Thursday, reach the finals, it would be a rematch of last year’s championship game won by North.
“North has the better hitters and Point the better pitching,” is how Everest’s Langbehn compared the two teams.
NORTH 12, D.C. EVEREST 2
EVEREST (2)
AB-R-H-RBI: Cade Sivertson, cf, 2-0-0-0, Landon Mezei, 3-0-1-0, Brock Sendelbach, dh, 2-1-2-2, Hunter Gripp, 3b, 2-0-1-0, Jackson Miles, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Owen Latendresse, ss. 2-0-0-0, Nolan Hoppe, rf, 1-0-0-0, Brady Paisar, ph, 1-0-0-0. Tommy Alston, lf, 2-0-0-0, Ty Tretter, p, 1-0-0-0, Brandon Jilek, c, 0-0-0-0. Totals 18-2-4-2.
NORTH (12)
Gabe O’Brien, rf, 4-1-0-0, Carter Hesselman, ss, 4-2-1-2, Sam Stange, p, 3-3-3-3, Anthony Pogodzinski, 1b, 1b, 4-1-2-2, Gabe Richardson, 3b, 3-1-2-1, Cal Fadness, dh, 3-1-2-1, Joel Zachow, 2b, 3-1-2-1, Ely Johnson, cf, 1-0-0-0, Luke Olson, ph, 1-1-1-1, Keegan Dehnke, lf, 1-1-0-1, Joe Feck, c, 0-0-0-0, Jaxon Vance, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 27-12-13-12.
Everest 002 00 — 2 4 2
North 201 9x — 12 13 0
E — Latendresse, Hoppe. LOB — Everest 3, North 7. 2B – Stange. 3B – Pogodzinski, Stange. HR – Sendelbach. SB – Johnson, Dehnke. CS – Gipp.
IP H R ER BB SO
Everest
Tretter, L 3 1/3 6 5 3 3 3
Brock Babiash 0 5 5 4 0 0
Roman Maguire 2/3 2 2 1 0 1
North
Stange, W 5 4 2 2 2 7
WP – Tretter. HBP – Dehnke (by Maguire). T– 1:30.