If there’s one thing the Eau Claire North baseball team knows it’s got an edge on over the rest of the Division 1 quarterfinalists, it’s experience. With 12 seniors on their 18-player roster, the Huskies have spent countless hours on the diamond together over the years.
This week, that sizable and influential senior group will close out its time in a North jersey at the only place they’d want to: Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, where they’ll compete for a state championship beginning Tuesday.
The seniors saw firsthand what it takes to win a state title when they took in the 2019 Huskies clinch the gold. Most were only spectators for that championship run, but now they’ve got the chance to embark on one of their own. Second-seeded North faces seventh-seeded Greendale in a Division 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday at approximately 12:30 p.m.
It’s North’s first time back at Fox Cities Stadium since winning there in 2019. Infielder Gabe Richardson is the only current Husky to have played at that state tournament. Now his classmates can get in on the fun.
“It makes it so much more fun that we get to go down to Appleton, somewhere where only one of us has been one time,” senior catcher Jonah Hanson said after North won a sectional title last week. “It’s going to be such a thrill and such a ride, and I’m so happy I get to go there with people I’ve been playing with since I was 12 years old, maybe even earlier than that.”
That group has helped the Huskies go 24-2 so far this spring. Most of the Huskies’ starters and pitchers are seniors.
“It certainly helps when you have 12 seniors,” North coach Bob Johnson said last week. “Whether they’re playing a lot or less, they are all demonstrating various forms of leadership. They guide us, and they’re just a group that has bought in and knows how to compete.”
Underclassmen have made important contributions too, but the seniors’ influence has been undeniable. That group has seen the highs and lows of high school baseball, from a canceled 2020 season to a sectional championship that ensured they’d get to play together at least one more time.
Now they’re hoping to make the most of it.
“It’s so amazing. I’m so happy,” Richardson said. “Especially with this group of boys who I’m a lot closer with, it’s going to be just a different level of excitement.”
The winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal games play in the semifinals later that night. The state championship game is set for Thursday evening.
By the very nature of its tournament format, winning a Division 1 state championship requires extraordinary pitching depth. The state champion will be the team that can win three times in two days, each game more pressure-packed than the last.
North’s 2019 championship team had that depth. This year’s squad might too. Seniors Jalen Pascal (3-1) and Andrew Milner (3-0) have taken the majority of the Huskies’ starts, but the entire staff of relievers behind them have sub-2.00 ERAs. Henry Wilkinson has nine wins in relief.
The Huskies will aim to remain sharp on the mound when they take on the Panthers (20-9). The Woodland West Conference champions feature a University of Minnesota recruit in Tristan Ellis. The shortstop hit .378 in the regular season and is among the team’s most-used pitchers.
The winner of the North-Greendale quarterfinal will play either Arrowhead or Milton the semifinals around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Huskies will adopt their usual one-game-at-a-time approach. It worked well for them in sectional play, and they’ll hope that carries over to Grand Chute.
“Coach always preaches that it’s a full day of baseball whenever we might have to play two games,” Hanson said. “You’ve just got to be ready to expect anything.”