Each day, baseball players at Fall Creek get ready for practice like any typical high school team. They grab their bats, dust off their gloves and throw on their hats like everyone else.
Their routine ends differently than most though. The small group of Crickets piles in the car for a roughly 45-minute drive to the diamond.
Fall Creek formed a co-op with Black River Falls this season due to dwindling participation among high school students in Fall Creek. The two aren't exactly neighbors, separated by about 45 miles, but have teamed up to help each other out.
Once it was determined that fielding a varsity team wasn't realistic, the Crickets needed somewhere to play. The Tigers needed to bolster their numbers. It wasn't an ideal fit on paper, but it's worked out for the best.
"I came in and right away it kind of felt like I was, in a way, making some sort of blockbuster trade or creating a team on 'Madden' or something," first-year coach Colin Bursik said. "We had a slew of new kids, and really talented kids. It's been awesome."
Fall Creek would have liked to co-op with a nearby school, but wasn't able to find a local fit without causing any prospective partner to rise a Division for the playoffs. But they found a helping hand in the Tigers.
"I'm glad we chose Black River Falls, because the experience we've had here has been phenomenal," said Fall Creek sophomore Jack Walden, who's been a key cog in the co-op's lineup this spring.
Walden is one of five players from Fall Creek who have joined Black River Falls' varsity or junior varsity programs. He and Parker Coach have routinely batted near the top of the lineup for the varsity team all season.
Walden admitted it's taken some getting used to. Fall Creek was a strong program in its own right recently, winning the Western Cloverbelt Conference in 2019 and tying for second in 2021. Now instead of seeing an "FC" on his jersey, he sees a "BRF."
The Crickets have had to assimilate into a new group of teammates too. That hasn't been much of an issue so far though.
"It was a little weird when we went down there for open gyms at first, because we were going with people we didn't really know," Walden said. "We mostly just stuck with our Fall Creek group. But once we got settled and comfortable with the Black River Falls boys, they pulled us in easily and now we're one of the better baseball groups I've played with besides last year's group."
The adjustment has required flexibility from both sides. The Tigers start practice later than they normally would to allow time for the Fall Creek contingent to travel to the field.
"We've definitely had to get creative to get it to work. But the main thing is that we want the team together as much as possible," Bursik said, "because we want it to be one team, not the Crickets and the Tigers. I don't know what the combination of a Cricket and a Tiger is, but that's what we want to be."
The sacrifices are worth it, Bursik said, since it's bolstered both baseball and other sports.
"Not only was baseball hurting for numbers in the last few years, but other spring sports were as well," he said. "I wanted to take the opportunity to let kids play multiple sports, so we've had a couple kids play golf and tennis. I don't know if they still are, but we were able to increase our number for our sport and for other sports as well."
The co-op agreement is for two years. Those involved say it's going smoothly early on, but there's no doubt each school would like to get back to a place to be able to offer a full baseball program again.
"I hope that we can make a team up because the year contract is up, I'll be a senior," Walden said. "So I hope I can end my senior season with a Fall Creek uniform on and playing at the Fall Creek field."