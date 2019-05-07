ALTOONA — It had been an unusually quiet day at the plate for Marcus Cline.
Until it wasn't.
The Fall Creek senior, hitless in his first four at-bats, stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh inning with his Crickets clinging to a one-run lead in a pivotal Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup. This time, the UW-Milwaukee commit made sure he'd make some noise.
Cline laced a two-RBI single into left field, giving the Crickets all the breathing room they would need to hold off Altoona for a 6-3 win at Cinder City Park on Tuesday to take over sole possession of first place in the conference.
"I had a feeling that I was going to make good contact with the ball, and I did," Cline said.
Cline's contributions came more on the mound than at the plate though. He earned the win with 5.2 innings of work, holding the Rails to three runs on seven hits while striking out six.
"If I can't hit, I'm more than happy to contribute on the mound," Cline said.
Joey Kinderman earned a four-out save for Fall Creek, closing the door late in the sixth and into the seventh.
The Crickets' win salvaged a season split with the Rails. Altoona won the first game 8-4 on Monday.
It also put Fall Creek back at the top of the Western Cloverbelt standings with three league games left to play.
"It's a big win," Fall Creek coach Mike Johnson said. "I didn't want to put too much pressure on the kids, but they knew what they were playing for. It kind of felt like tournament action, a playoff-type game."
Altoona got a solid start from Kyle Rasmussen on the mound, although he ended up taking the loss. The freshman went five innings and only allowed two earned runs.
Another freshman, Dyllan Bauer, pitched much of the rest of the game.
"He's thrown really well for us over the course of the year," Altoona coach Craig Walter said of Rasmussen. "It's a good sign for us that these freshmen have been able to go out there and compete."
Fall Creek had built up a 4-0 lead through the top of the fifth, highlighted by RBIs from Lucas Costley, Isaiah Katz and Logan Gilles. But the Rails steadily chipped away, getting two runs back from a two-RBI single by Justin Lau in the fifth and another in the sixth off Jake Varsho's RBI single to left field.
But Fall Creek had an answer, getting its offense moving with two outs in the seventh. Gilles, Kinderman and Costley all walked, setting the stage for Cline's run-scoring single.
Kinderman worked a scoreless seventh to nail down the save.
"We went out there and battled, gave ourselves a chance. Just a couple more strikes here and there would have helped so you're not fighting uphill, but that's baseball," said Walter, referencing the five walks his team issued.
It was a well-rounded day at the plate for the Crickets, with four players having multi-hit games. Katz finished a perfect 4 for 4 with an RBI double, and Costley, Gilles and Gavin Scheppke all had two hits.
"Typically, it's been Marcus and the top of the lineup doing most of the damage. But we had some hits spread throughout the order today, and the defense did its job too," Johnson said.
The race for the conference title figures to come right down to the finish, with Fall Creek, Altoona, Regis and Osseo-Fairchild all hanging around near the top of the standings.
"For us to win conference, that was a big game," Cline said. "Now we can kind of ease into the next few games, but this was a big win for us."
At this point, none of the contenders can be counted out though.
"I think everybody expected this to happen," Walter said of the conference race. "And here we are, we're in the second week of May and you've got Altoona, Fall Creek, Regis and Osseo still around. How fun is that?"
Fall Creek 6, Altoona 3
Fall Creek 002 020 2 — 6 13 1
Altoona 000 021 0 — 3 8 1
WP: Marcus Cline (5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 5 BB). LP: Kyle Rasmussen (5 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB).
Leading hitters — Fall Creek: Isaiah Katz 4-4 (2B, RBI), Lucas Costley 2-4 (RBI), Gavin Scheppke 2-3, Logan Gilles 2-3 (RBI). Altoona: Justin Lau 2-4 (2 RBI), Jake Varsho 2-4 (RBI), Jake Nelson 1-3 (2B).
Records: Fall Creek 13-3, 9-2; Altoona 11-4, 8-3.