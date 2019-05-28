Jack Fentress had been struggling all game at the plate.
The Eau Claire Memorial catcher had struck out twice and faced a 1-2 count with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning of a scoreless game.
It was his time.
“I was sitting on a fastball but ready for anything,” Fentress said. “I just cleared my mind. I knew what I needed to do and I reached out and poked the ball. When I saw it fall in, I was ecstatic.”
His single to right field followed a two-out double down the rightfield line by Kaden Kohlhepp and an intentional pass to Cooper Kapanke and won a classic pitching duel between Vince Trapani and Central’s Andrew Fischer.
The 1-0 tournament-opening win advances the Old Abes (11-10) to Thursday’s regional championship game at No. 1 seed Stevens Point.
“I was just so happy for Jack as a senior,” Memorial coach Dan Roehl said. “He’s had a great year but he was struggling today. And then he got the biggest hit of his career. He was a guy you would want up there in that situation.”
Trapani, meanwhile, allowed Central, the Mississippi Valley Conference runner-up with a 14-11 record, just two hits and after a rough first inning, failed to allow a runner as far as third and retired the last 11 batters in order. And he was backed by some excellent defensive work.
“Their kid (Trapani) threw very well,” Central coach Joe Branson said. “He’s special, second to none.”
Roehl said, “Vince got stronger as the game went on and that’s the sign of mental toughness.”
He had a match in Fischer, a junior righthander, who struck out nine and walked only two while allowing four hits.
“Their guy (Fischer) put it where he wanted whenever he wanted,” Roehl said.
Central’s main threat came in the first when the Raiders loaded the bases with one out on an error, hit and base on balls. But Trapani forced a fly out and took the third out on strikes.
Memorial got its first two batters on in the fourth as Mitch Voller singled and Kohlhepp was safe on a sacrifice bunt. But Fischer got the next two batters on strikes and forced a pop fly for the third out.
In the seventh, Trapani took Fischer on a third strike call, challenged by Branson as being too high. A follow-up fly out and ground out ended the game.
Besides the two hits in the sixth and Voller’s single, Memorial’s only other safe blow was a single by Andrew Roberts in the third.
The Old Abes face a tall task at Stevens Point, ranked No. 3 in the state and the sectional's top seed. Roehl said Voller would get the call on the mound.
MEMORIAL 1, LA CROSSE CENTRAL 0
CENTRAL (0)
AB-R-H-RBI: Trevon Van Egtern, c, 3-0-1-0, Zach Fellenz, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Mikey Miller, ss, 3-0-0-0, Ty Deml, 2b, 2-0-0-0, Hunter Elsen, cf, 3-0-0-0, Andrew Fischer, p, 3-0-1-0, Andrew Johnson, rf, 3-0-0-0, Cole Denzer, dh, 3-0-0-0, Dylan Lapic, 1b, 1-0-0-0. Totals 23-0-2-0.
MEMORIAL (1)
Andrew Roberts, cf, 3-0-1-0, Mitch Voller, lf, 3-0-1-0, Kaden Kohlhepp, 2b, 2-1-1-0, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 2-0-0-0, Jack Fentress, c, 3-0-1-1, Vince Trapani, p, 2-0-0-0, Connor Stoik, ss, 1-0-0-0, Matt Gerber, dh, 2-0-0-0, Jack Piper, 3b, 1-0-0-0, Jonah Wiggins, ph, 1-0-0-0, Chase Bredl, rf, 0-0-0-0, Bjorn Pressler, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 20-1-4-1.
Central 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Memorial 000 001 x — 1 4 1
E — Stoik. LOB — Central 5, Memorial 4. 2B – Kohlhepp. SB – Johnson, Voller. SAC – Kohlhepp.
IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
Central
Fischer, L;6;4;1;1;2;9
Memorial
Trapani, W;7;2;0;0;3;4
T – 1:36.