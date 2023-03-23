Eau Claire Memorial vs. Eau Claire North baseball

Eau Claire North players celebrate after Gabe Richardson hit a home run against Eau Claire Memorial on May 5, 2022 at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Eau Claire North baseball team is getting ready for their first season in almost two decades with a new coach at the helm.

Jordan Fish has replaced longtime coach Bob Johnson to lead the Huskies. Johnson retired last summer after a 17-year run that included two state championships and eight state tournament appearances.