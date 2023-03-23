The Eau Claire North baseball team is getting ready for their first season in almost two decades with a new coach at the helm.
Jordan Fish has replaced longtime coach Bob Johnson to lead the Huskies. Johnson retired last summer after a 17-year run that included two state championships and eight state tournament appearances.
Fish worked under Johnson as an assistant for the past ten seasons and served as head coach of the JV team the past eight seasons. He has also been an assistant coach for North football and Eau Claire Area girls hockey.
“I’ve gotten a lot of experience and a chance to learn under Bob (Johnson) and be a part of the program and see how things are done,” Fish said.
Fish, who grew up in La Crosse, was hired to teach at North after graduating from UW-Eau Claire and student teaching there during his senior year. He has taught at North ever since.
The Huskies made it to the state tournament last season before falling in the Division 1 quarterfinal. Fish said getting the opportunity to take over a program with a winning culture is a privilege.
“It’s very humbling,” he said. “I’m really honored and grateful to have this opportunity and that our administration had that faith in me.”
The Huskies graduated a 12-player senior class last season, meaning the starting lineup will be almost all new faces this season. They only return one regular starter from last year.
Despite the group’s inexperience at the varsity level, Fish says “the talent is still there” and he believes they’re ready to compete in the Big Rivers Conference.
“We’re young in the experience sense of things from a varsity standpoint, but we’ll have a number of seniors and juniors that are going to contribute,” Fish said. “And these are good baseball players.”
He said many of their guys would have played at the varsity level earlier at many other schools, but the large, talented senior class in front of them prevented that. He said they are all eager to work and have shown that in open gyms all offseason.
“They want to work, they want to get better, and they want to push each other,” Fish said. “So that piece of it’s really nice, to know that you’re going to show up each day and have a group of kids that are going to be ready to get after it.”
Every player has the chance to make an impression every day in practice to potentially earn playing time, which Fish views as a huge positive for them.
“I think it’s an advantage that we’re going to have competition at practice, and it’s going to be kids competing to earn different spots and different opportunities,” he said.
As is the case with all high school teams, pitching well and playing sound defense is going to be imperative if they are going to win, according to Fish.
He said he doesn’t plan to implement any major changes to how Johnson ran the program. He said learning his new players’ abilities and then being able to “adjust to what we have” will be his focus in the early stages of the season.
While he very much looks forward to learning about them as baseball players, Fish said getting to know his players as human beings will always be his favorite part of coaching.
”With any sport at any level, it’s the kids,” he said. “It’s the relationships and getting to spend time with these kids and getting to know them at a different level.”