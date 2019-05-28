OSSEO — As the first batter of the frame walked toward the plate in the bottom of the fifth, Osseo-Fairchild coach Matt Korger turned toward a player in his dugout.
"If Wyatt McCune gets on base, you're going to go in and help us win this game," he said to Parker Gehrmann.
Sure enough, McCune got the Thunder's first hit of the game with a grounder down the first base line to start the inning.
Right in line with the plan, Gehrmann was put in to run for McCune and promptly stole second base. And then third base.
And right on cue, Cory Myhers drove Gehrmann home with an RBI groundout for what proved to be the game-winning run as Osseo-Fairchild defeated Mondovi 1-0 in the Division 3 regional semifinals on Tuesday at Merchant Park.
"Parker is very fast, and very smart baseball-wise," Korger said. "I knew that he could steal a base for sure. ... He did it, and it ended up winning us the game."
Jackson Johnson took care of the rest. The right-hander pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out eight to send his team into the regional finals.
With the game still hanging in the balance, Gehrmann had to gamble to get to third base. He broke out in a sprint for the bag before Mondovi pitcher Jackson Falkner had started his motion, leaving it up to a race between his legs and Falkner's throw.
"The third baseman had started rushing up to cover a bunt, and I noticed the base was wide open," Gehrmann said. "I knew that we could take advantage if I stole third."
Gehrmann won that race, and it couldn't have happened at a better time. Mondovi was seconds away from attempting a crafty pickoff play that they were confident was going to erase the runner.
"We were about to do a pickoff play that we thought would probably work, and at the same time they were really aggressive and ended up capitalizing on that situation instead of us," Mondovi coach Brendan McCabe said.
As the final score suggests, offense was at a premium. The two teams combined for only three hits as Johnson and Falkner gave their opponents fits.
"We had scouted them, so I knew where to pitch against them," Johnson said. "From there, I trusted my defense behind me and they made some good plays."
Mondovi actually had better scoring opportunities than the Thunder. Falkner limited Osseo-Fairchild to only four base runners in the entire game, and only two reached scoring position.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes stranded a runner in scoring position to end the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. They had the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the sixth, and the tying run on third in the seventh.
None of it fazed Johnson.
"He is a big-game pitcher, and when's he's on, he's very smart on the mound," Korger said of Johnson. "Nothing bothers him. He's just even-keeled. You can't tell if we're up 10-0 or if one of our guys just made an error (by looking at him)."
With the tying run 90 feet away and two outs in the seventh, Johnson conjured up a strikeout to end the game.
"He was mixing up pitches," McCabe said of Johnson. "He was just around the plate, and did a good job of not missing over the middle of the plate. ... He just never made mistakes over the plate."
Falkner was tabbed with the loss despite his outstanding work on the mound. He allowed only one hit in six innings of work and struck out five.
"He was mixing up his timing, he was mixing up his location, it was all in his command," McCabe said of his ace. "It was a lot of fun to watch."
Osseo-Fairchild (17-7) will host Neillsville in the regional finals today at Merchant Park. The Thunder are aiming to become regional champions for the second consecutive season.
Osseo-Fairchild 1, Mondovi 0
Mondovi 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
Osseo-Fairchild 000 010 X - 1 1 1
WP: Jackson Johnson (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB). LP: Jackson Falkner (6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 0 BB).
Leading hitters - Osseo-Fairchild: Wyatt McCune 1-2. Mondovi: Falkner 1-3, Raith Bauer 1-3.
Records: Osseo-Fairchild 17-7; Mondovi 14-11.