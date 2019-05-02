Nate Hayes didn’t get a lot of sleep last night.
But he was wide awake when he came to bat in the seventh inning Thursday at Carson Park.
The Chippewa Falls first baseman unloaded a two-out, two-run double as the Cardinals rallied for a 4-3 win over Eau Claire Memorial.
And the Cardinals unbeaten Big Rivers freight train keeps rolling along.
Hayes spent the week at a DECA conference in Florida and his return flight didn’t land until 11 p.m. Wednesday night in Minneapolis, not giving him time for much sleep once he reached home.
“My mind was clear,” Hayes said. “Their pitcher was dominating us all day and it was time for us to dominate him.”
His towering two-bagger to right-center scored two runs and pulled the Redbirds from behind into the lead. He scored what proved to be the winning run on an error.
“It was fastball down the middle,” he said, “and I knew off the bat that it would get down.”
The Cardinals came into the seventh trailing 2-1 in a classic mound duel between winner Griffin Spindler and Kaden Kohlhepp.
With one out, Nolan Hutzler drew a walk and after he was erased on a fielder’s choice Luke Schemenauer was nicked by a Kohlhepp pitch to set the table for Hayes, who drove in the two runs and scored on an error after a Nate Custer single.
“We play to win every game – right down to the final out,” Hayes said.
Memorial fought back in the bottom of the seventh to score one and nearly pull it out. Andrew Roberts and Voller rapped one-out singles and Roberts scored on Jonah Wiggins ground out. That brought Cooper Kapanke up and he drilled a sizzling liner to short that Nolan Hutzler made a great stop on and threw him out at first to end the game.
“Cooper couldn’t have hit the ball any harder,” Memorial coach Dan Roehl said, “but they made the play.”
The win gives the Cardinals an 8-0 conference record in their present battle with River Falls for the Big Rivers lead.
It was a tough loss for Memorial, which seemed to have the decision wrapped up when Jack Fentress drilled a pitch into the football field for a 2-1 Old Abe lead in the bottom of the sixth.
But Roehl looked on the bright side.
“This is the best we’ve played all year,” he said. “If we can build on this, we’ll be all right.”
It was especially disappointing following Tuesday’s 7-3 loss at Chippewa when the Cards went up 5-0 in the first inning.
Thursday, Dane Weiland gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with a home run to left in the first only to see the Abes tie it in the bottom of the inning on hits by Mitch Voller, Kapanke and Fentress.
Then it boiled down to a mound duel between Spindler and Kohlhepp, who both pitched shutout ball into the sixth when Fentress homered. Kohlhepp retired 11 batters in a row in the middle innings.
Spindler scattered nine hits in getting the win while Kohlhepp gave up just four hits and only two runs.
“He’s not a big kid, but he hits spots and keeps the batters off balance,” Chippewa coach Mitch Steinmetz said.
Roehl said, “Kaden threw a heckuva game. The way he was rolling, he got to 20 outs and we needed 21.”
Voller, Kapanke and Fentress got two hits each for the Abes, Fentress driving in two runs.
The Cardinals (12-3 overall) made the most of their four hits.
“From the first day of practice, I could see that it would take a lot to beat these kids,” Steinmetz said. “When they get down, they find a way to come back.”
Memorial, 7-4 overall, dipped to 2-3 in conference play.
“I saw a lot of positives today,” Roehl said. “We played well, they just played a little better.”
Memorial goes to Waunakee Saturday and will face Merrill and defending state champ Waunakee.
CHIPPEWA FALLS 4, MEMORIAL 3
CHIPPEWA (4)
AB-R-H-RBI: Matt Pomielto, cf, 3-0-0-0. Luke Franz, 2b, 3-0-0-0, Dane Weiland, c, 3-1-1-1, Nolan Hutzler, ss, 2-0-0-0, Riley Fried, lf, 2-1-0-0, Luke Schemenauer, 3b, 1-1-0-0, Nate Hayes, 1b, 3-1-1-2, Nate Custer, dh, 3-0-1-0, Austin Sykora, rf, 3-0-1-0. Totals 23-4-4-3.
MEMORIAL (3)
Andrew Roberts, cf, 4-1-1-0, Mitch Voller, lf, 4-1-2-0, Kaden Kohlhepp, p, 3-0-1-0, Jonah Wiggins, rf, 1-0-0-1, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 4-0-2-0, Jack Fentress, rf\p, 3-1-2-2, Vince Trapani, dh, 3-0-1-0, Connor Stoik, ss, 2-0-0-0, Bryce Kostner, c, 3-0-0-0, Jack Piper, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Alex Krajewski, 2b, 0-0-0-0, Grant Gerber, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 29-3-9-3.
Chippewa 100 000 3 — 4 4 0
Memorial 100 001 1 — 3 9 3
E — Piper, Krajewski 2. DP – Memorial, Chippewa. LOB — Chippewa 3, Memorial 7. 2B –Hayes. .HR – Weiland, Fentress. SB – Stoik. Sac – :Pomielto.
IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
Chippewa
Griffin Spindler, W;7;9;3;3;2;2
Memorial
Kohlhepp, L;6 2/3;4;4;2;2;6
Fentress;1/3;0;0;0;0;0
WP – Spindler. HBP – Schemenauer (by Kohlhepp). U – Chris Gibbs, Jim Day. T – 1:39.