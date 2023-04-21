0I7A7763.jpg

Memorial junior Leo Lauscher swings at the plate during Memorial's 5-0 loss to Hudson.

 BRANDEN NALL

The Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes’ lineup was stymied by a dominant performance by Hudson Raiders senior pitcher Jake Busson in the teams’ second matchup of the season. Busson threw a complete game shutout to lead the Raiders to a 5-0 victory over the Old Abes at Carson Park.

The Old Abes remain winless in Big Rivers games, dropping to 0-4 in conference play with two losses against Hudson and two against River Falls. The Raiders moved to 3-1 in conference play with the win.