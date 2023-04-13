On Thursday, the Eau Claire North Huskies baseball team picked up their first win under first-year head coach Jordan Fish.
The Huskies hosted the New Richmond Tigers at North High School and got a 19-7 win, which puts their record at 1-2 for the season. Their bats came alive after they fell behind by three runs early in the game.
Fish has replaced longtime coach Bob Johnson to lead the Huskies. Johnson retired last summer after a 17-year run that included two state championships and eight state tournament appearances.
This was their second matchup with the Tigers this season. North fell to New Richmond 11-8 on Tuesday.
New Richmond took an early 3-0 lead after an RBI single by junior George Schroeder in the first inning and a two-RBI double by sophomore Reagan Driscoll in the second.
The Huskies responded quickly. After RBI hits by seniors Ryne Hull and Jack Kein in the bottom half of the second, the game was tied at 3-3 after two innings.
The Tigers got three more runs on the board in the third inning, led by a two-run homer to straight away center field by sophomore Gavin Tarras. They also took advantage of two errors in the field by the Huskies in the inning. New Richmond led 6-3.
However, this is when the Huskies’ lineup exploded. They ripped off a 10-run third inning with nine hits.
The rally started after RBI hits by seniors James Jarzynski and Knox Weathers after the Huskies had loaded the bases. They went through their order one and a half times in the inning to lead 13-6 after three.
In the fourth inning, the Huskies removed starting pitcher Gio Basile and brought in sophomore Caleb Moss to pitch. He surrendered one run on a walk after an error loaded the bases. He forced a popup to end the inning still leading 13-7 with the bases loaded.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Huskies tacked on five more runs for good measure. Kein had an RBI triple and Jarzynski had a bases-clearing double with them all loaded up in the inning.
With a 19-7 lead going into the top of the fifth, the Huskies had a chance to finish out the game early. Moss pitched a scoreless fifth to wrap up the victory for the North.
The Huskies’ lineup had 16 hits in the game. Jarzynski led the team with five RBIs in the game and Hull led in hits with four. Kein and junior Logan Hesselman had three hits apiece.
Fish said after the game that he was proud of what he saw from his players on the field to get their first win, particularly in the batter’s box.
“Really proud of the kids,” Fish said. “To get that first win is a good thing and a big deal. I thought we hit the ball really well today. We’ve had runners on and had chances in our previous games and haven’t gotten that big hit, and we did a few times tonight so that was good to see.”
He said they still have a lot of work to do to improve their defense in the field as their lineup of mostly new faces at the varsity level gains more experience. The Huskies only return one regular starter from last season’s lineup that reached the state tournament.
“As we continue to get more comfortable and continue to get some more reps I think that will improve,” Fish said.
The Huskies are right back in action on Friday afternoon against D.C. Everest. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Carson Park in Eau Claire.