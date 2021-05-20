When the Eau Claire North Huskies lost the lead in the fifth inning Thursday night, they didn’t quit. They went back to work.
The second matchup between North (13-1) and crosstown rival Eau Claire Memorial (9-5) in three days was as dramatic as the first, coming down to a headfirst slide at home to hand the Huskies a 6-5 win. It was a night of momentum shifts, none bigger than in the fifth inning.
North led by a slender 1-0 margin when the Old Abes opened with three straight singles to load the bases. Pitcher Jalen Pascal, who had struggled with control earlier in the game, locked it down for back-to-back strikeouts.
That brought out Campbell Kapanke, who slammed a triple to clear the bases. Memorial took a 3-1 lead.
That, said North head coach Bob Johnson, should have been it. A wild pitch brought Kapanke home. Jack Redwine singled. He stole second and went to third when the throw sailed into the outfield. A Grant Gerber single made it 5-1.
“That fifth should have been 3-1,” Johnson said. “We let them tack on two more against a really good team. And Memorial is a really good team.”
The Huskies didn’t claw back the lead immediately. But Jonah Hanson hit a one-out double in the bottom of the fifth. A pinch runner took his place, and then took third on a passed ball. A fielder’s choice made it 5-2, and North had a fighting chance.
After a scoreless top of the sixth, Cole Bakkum hit a leadoff double. Henry Wilkinson followed with a home run to left, cutting the lead to 5-4.
“I was just looking for a fastball,” Wilkinson said after the game. “I think we always knew we had a chance. Everybody, from top to bottom.”
The Huskies kept up the pressure, loading the bases with a single and a pair of walks. When Evan Zachow’s swing clipped the catcher’s mitt, it brought home the tying run.
The seventh inning had tension usually reserved for championship moments. Memorial had two on with one out in the top of the inning. The stadium fell silent with each pitch. But they couldn’t break the tie.
Bakkum led off the bottom of the inning with a single. Sam Feck doubled. Memorial used the open base to walk Wilkinson, bringing up Chad Kron.
Kron hit a chopper up the middle with the infield brought in. Bakkum dove, sliding in just ahead of the tag. North fans erupted as the players spilled out of the dugout to celebrate. The final score put the Huskies back in the win column two days after Memorial no-hit them for their first loss of the season.
Thursday’s ending wasn’t what Memorial head coach Dan Roehl had hoped for, but he knew a close game was likely. After it ended he told his players to keep their heads up.
“I told them to get used to these tight games and these atmospheres,” he said. “I was happy with the way they battled.”
Rivalry games are something different, Roehl said. Both sides’ fans were in full voice. The players left everything on the field. No one took a play off or failed to hustle. Having that atmosphere in a stadium once home to baseball legends isn’t something every high school player gets. It’s something the ones on the field Thursday will remember.
“It’s special,” Roehl said.
North 6, Memorial 5
Memorial 000 050 0 — 5 10 2
North 010 013 1 — 6 8 2
WP: Henry Wilkinson (2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB). LP: Connor Lysy (1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: North: Wilkinson 1-3 (HR, 2 RBI), Sam Feck 2-4 (2 2B), Cole Bakkum 2-4 (2B), Chad Kron 2-4. Memorial: Jack Redwine 2-4, Campbell Kapanke 1-3 (3B, 3 RBI). Records: North 13-1, 7-1; Memorial 9-5, 2-4.