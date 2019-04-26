Eleva-Strum came to Carson Park with just 10 players and that included four freshmen and three sophomores plus a depleted pitching staff.
It was no match for Immanuel Lutheran.
The Lancers combined 14 hits with 17 bases on balls and four hit batters to take a lopsided 24-0 Dairyland Conference win in five innings.
And you could add one-hit pitching including a perfect three innings by starter Christian Schaller.
“We lost a couple close conference games that we could’ve won,” Immanuel coach Joe Lau said, “so it was nice to have a game that went our way.”
Immanuel scored two runs without a hit in the first and then the home plate parade began. The Lancers scored 11 in the second, eight in the third and three in the fourth.
“I liked the fact that our young guys were patient and put pretty good swings on the ball,” Lau said.
Joey Bailey had three hits, Seth Miller drove in four runs, Noah Sydow and Schaller each had two hits and Levi Wittorp rapped an inside-the-park home run.
“We don’t look at the scoreboard, they’re just better than us,” first-year Eleva-Strum coach Jacob Lerum said. “We’ve got good baseball players, they just need experience and we got that today.”
Lerum used four pitchers but all had trouble getting the ball over the plate and when they did, the Lancers usually hit it.
Immanuel came within one of batting around twice in the 11-run second, that included eight hits and included five walks and a hit batter. Miller had a two-run double, Austin Williams a two-run single and Bailey a run-scoring double to feature the frame.
Noah Sydow had a two-run double and Ethan Sydow a two-run triple in the third and Wittorp’s home run scored three in the fourth.
“I was pleased with our hitting balance,” Lau said.
Meanwhile, Schaller, a freshman righthander and the younger brother of Levi who hurled 37 wins and became the city’s all-time strikeout king over the past four years, looked and pitched similar to his brother.
He started and retired the nine batters he faced, striking out four. Jonah Mueller went the final two innings to complete the shutout.
“It was (Schaller’s) second start and he was in the strike zone today,” Lau said. “He was in better command of his breaking ball.”
The Cardinals' only hit was a long double to left by Quinton Schiefelbein with two out in the fourth. But he was left stranded.
Although out of contention, they played hard throughout the game.
“We want to make baseball fun again at our school,” Lerum. “We need a culture change but that won’t be easy.”
Immanuel (2-4, 2-2) hosts Independence-Gilmanton in a 5 p.m. game Monday at Carson Park.
Immanuel Lutheran 24, Eleva-Strum 0
ELEVA-STRUM (0)
AB-R-H-RBI: Gabe Munson, ss/p, 2-0-0-0, Zach Olson, c, 2-0-0-0, Quintin Schiefelbein, p/2b, 2-0-1-0, Kaleb Hillstad, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Ethan Karlstad, 1b/p, 2-0-0-0, Diego Gutierrez, 1-0-0-0, Jacob Parsons, ph, 1-0-0-0, Cayden Lasher, lf, 2-0-0-0,. Trey Matz, cf, 1-0-0-0, Connor Iverson, 2b/p, 1-0-0-0. Totals 16-0-1-0.
IMMANUEL (24):
Ryan Zimmerman, ss, 2-4-1-2, Seth Miler, c, 2-3-2-4, Joey Bailey, 2b, 5-2-3-2, Noah Sydow, 1b, 3-2-2-2, Christian Schaller, p, 2-2-2-2, Stephen Krause, ph, 1-0-0-0, Isaiah Plath, ph, 0-1-0-0, Gabe Plath, dh, 1-1-0-0, James Sullivan, dh 0-2-0-0, Austin Williams, 2-1-1-2, Levi Wittorp. rf. 2-1-1-3, Ethan Sydow, 3b, 3-2-1-2, Jonah Muller, cf/p, 1-3-1-0, Britten Rutz, cf, 1-0-0-0, James Sullivan, dh, 0-2-0-0, . Totals 25-24-14-19.
Eleva-Strum 000 00 — 0 1 1
Immanuel 2(11)8 3x — 24 14 1
E — Zimmerman. LOB — Eleva-Strum 1, Immanuel 11. 2B – Miller, Bailey, N. Sydow, Schiefelbein. 3B – E. Sydow. HR – Wittorp. SB – Zimmerman, Miller, N. Sydow, Mueller 2, Wittorp. Sac – Bailey. SF – Miller.
IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
Eleva-Strum
Schiefelbein, L;1;0;2;2;4;1
Iverson;2/3;6;10;10;3;0
Munson;1;6;8;8;6;0
Karlstad;1 1/3;2;4;4;4;2
Immanuel
Schaller, W;3;0;0;0;0;4
Mueller;2;1;0;0;0;2
WP – Schiefelbein 2, Iverson, Munson 2. HBP – Miller (by Schiefelbein), Mueller (by Iverson), Zimmerman, E. Sydow (by Karlstad). Balk – Iverson. T – 2:01.