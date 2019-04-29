After three hours of baseball, it took a balk to score the winning run.
Sam Killian singled leading off, took second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and scored with two out in the top of the ninth inning on Jonah Mueller’s balk to give Independence/Gilmanton a 6-5 extra-inning win over Immanuel Lutheran in the Dairyland Conference marathon Monday evening at Carson Park.
As it turned out, Killian would’ve scored the run anyway as next batter Carter Kovel singled to left.
“I challenged the team after a tough loss last week to come to Carson Park and they responded,” Indy/Gil Coach Pete Bartingale, an Eau Claire native, said. “It was a big win.”
The win avenged a 10-6 loss to Immanuel earlier in the season and keeps the Indees (5-3 overall) in the Dairyland race with a 5-2 record while Immanuel slipped to 2-4.
“Our pitchers gave us the opportunity to win,” Immanuel Coach Joe Lau said. “But we just didn’t get enough key hits.”
Kovel, who came on for Chris Killian in the sixth, got credit for the win, allowing just two hits and one unearned run over the last 3 2/3 innings.
“Kovel is a four-year player and came through in the clutch for us,” Bartingale said.
It was a 4-4 game into the seventh when Wyatt Kuerschner led off the inning with a double and wound up scoring on Creed Brenner’s ground ball.
But Immanuel got help in the bottom of the inning to force overtime. With one out, Noah Sydow was safe on an infield error, then raced to third on a two-base throwing error by the catcher. Christian Schaller scored Sydow with a single.
That set the stage for the Indees’ winning rally in the ninth. The Lancers got a two-out baserunner on a hit batter in the bottom of the inning but Kovel forced a fly ball to right to end the game.
Immanuel took the lead with a three-run fourth highlighted by Sydow’s double down the leftfield line and then added a fourth run in the fifth as Ryan Zimmerman led off with a triple that the rightfielder couldn’t handle and scored on Joey Bailey’s single.
“We didn’t make hay in the big inning,” Lau said. “We scored three but there could’ve been more.”
Indy/Gil tied it in the fifth with three hits highlighted by Creed Brenner’s 2-run single. Brenner drove in three of the Indy runs in a 13-hit attack.
Austin Williams started for the Lancers, who used four pitchers in all. Schaller, Mueller and Britten Rutz followed with Mueller taking the loss.
“All four of our pitchers are freshmen so there’s hope ahead,” Lau said.
Immanuel is scheduled to host Melrose-Mindoro in a 4:30 p.m. game Wednesday at Carson.
INDEPENDENCE- GILMANTON 6, IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 5
INDEPENDENCE-GILMANTON (6)
AB-R-H-RBI: Tyler Brantner, 2b, 5-1-1-0, John Halama, 1b, 4-1-2-0, Sam Killian, ss, 4-2-2-0, Chris Killian, p, 4-1-2-0, Wyatt Kuerschner, 3b, 3-1-1-0, Carter Kovel, cf\p, 3-0-2-1, Creed Brenner, rf, 4-0-2-3, Chase Cooper, lf, 4-0-0-0, Connor Smieja, c, 2-0-1-0, Jackson, Konter, ph, 2-0-0-0. Totals 34-6-13-4.
IMMANUEL (5)
Ryan Zimmerman, ss, 5-1-1-0, Seth Miler, c, 4-1-1-0, Joey Bailey, 2b, 4-1-2-1, Noah Sydow, 1b, 5-2-2-1, Christian Schaller, 3b\p, 2-0-1-1, Gabe Plath, lf, 4-0-0-0, Britten Rutz, p, 1-0-0-0, James Sullivan, dh, 4-0-0-0, Ethan Sydow, 4-0-1-1, Jonah Mueller, cf\p, 3-0-0-0, Stephen Krause, ph, 0-0-0-0, Isaiah Plath, cr, 0-0-0-0, Levi Wittorp, cr, 0-0-0-0, Austin Williams, p\rf\cf, 0-0-0-0, Totals 36-5-8-4.
Indy-Gil 001 030 101 — 6 13 4
Immanuel 000 310 010 — 5 8 0
E — S. Killian 2, Brantner, Brenner. LOB — Indy-Gil 10, Immanuel 10. DP – Immanuel. 2B – N. Sydow, Kuerschner. 3B – Zimmerman. SB – S. Killian. Sac – Bailey, Kovel, C. Killian.
IP H R ER BB SO
Indy-Gil
C. Killian 5 1/3 6 4 3 3 5
Kovel, W 3 2/3 2 1 0 0 5
Immanuel
Williams 4 5 1 1 3 5
Schaller 2 5 3 3 1 2
Mueller, L 2 2/3 3 2 2 0 0
Rutz 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
WP – Schaller 2. HBP – Halama (by Williams), Schaller (by Killian, Kovel), Kovel (by Schaller). Balk – Killian, Mueller. U – Chris Gibbs, Jim Day. T – 3:05.