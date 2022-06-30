When Bob Johnson took over coaching duties at Eau Claire North in 2005, the Huskies already had put themselves on the state's baseball map. With trips to the state tournament in three of the previous five seasons, including two state runner-up finishes, the program was in a good place.
Thanks to Johnson, things would only get better. Over the course of the next 17 years, he turned North into a state championship contender on a nearly annual basis. Under his guidance, the Huskies brought home their first and second state titles, and played at eight state tournaments — including five of the last six.
That's the impressive legacy Johnson is leaving behind. After 28 years in coaching, including the last 17 as North's head coach, Johnson is retiring. The school announced the news on Thursday.
Johnson finishes his career with a record of 307-79, good for a .795 winning percentage. He led the Huskies to nine Big Rivers Conference championships, and steered the program to Division 1 state titles in 2011 and 2019.
In his final year at the helm, North won the Big Rivers and reached the Division 1 state quarterfinals.
Johnson was the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association's 2011 spring coach of the year and was named a district coach of the year five times.
Before coming to North, Johnson was an assistant coach at Eau Claire Memorial for nine years. He has also coached football at various levels at North and Memorial.
Johnson has been a physical education teacher at Locust Lane Elementary School for 30 years, a role he will continue in moving forward.