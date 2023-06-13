macks

The McDonell Central Macks came up just short in a wild state semifinal game versus the No. 1 seeded Pacatonica Vikings, falling 7-6 and ending a Cinderella run this postseason.

The Macks got two runs on the board right away in the first inning. Carter Stelter knocked in the first on an RBI single and Keagan Galvez had an RBI triple right afterward.