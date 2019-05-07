In a classic mound duel, both teams had their chances.
Like all season long, River Falls converted.
Scoring on a double steal in the fourth inning and riding the shutout slants of Braden Mork, the Wildcats remained unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play with a 1-0 win over Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday at Carson Park.
“It was two really good pitchers battling it out – a gem,” River Falls coach Ryan Bishop said. “It was a game in which every pitch could change the game.”
The win keeps the Wildcats (11-2, 9-0 in Big Rivers) in step with Chippewa Falls for the league lead and they meet in two games next week.
Mork, riding mostly a fastball, allowed just two hits – one a bunt – while striking out 12 and walking only one.
“He’s got all the tools and throws hard,” Bishop said. “We’ve been working hard on his mental confidence and it looks like he’s taken it to heart.”
Memorial coach Dan Roehl called him effectively wild, keeping the batters of balance.
“I didn’t throw many curves, the fastball had good movement,” said the senior righthander. “Everything felt like I was on.”
He had to be in his duel with Vince Trapani, the Old Abes sophomore who struck out eight and allowed just one hit in five innings.
“It was good to have him back,” Roehl said after his recent rough outing at Chippewa Falls. “This was by far his best effort of the year.”
The game’s only run was earned but came in an abnormal way.
With two out and nobody on in the fourth, Jake Bergmanis lofted a high popup that dropped between three fielders in back of second. Courtesy runner James Westhoff stole second and took third on a wild pitch.
Mork drew a walk to put runners on first and third. With Ragan Pinnow up, Mork broke for second and Abe catcher Jack Fentress threw to second but Westhoff was able to beat the throw to the plate.
“We were hoping he could beat the throw and get to second – and he did,” Bishop said.
“It was thought that it was ball four, but it ended up as a delayed steal – like a cutoff play,” Roehl said.
The Abes had a golden opportunity in the bottom of the fourth when Mitch Voller looped a clean single into left-center and Kaden Kohlhepp’s bunt sailed over the pitcher’s head to put two on with no one out. Cooper Kapanke tried the same thing, but Mork caught the pop up and turned it into a double play at second.
“We were hoping to move the runners over,” Roehl said. “Cooper’s our No. 4 hitter but hasn’t been hitting that well and is a good bunter. He’ll get that one down nine out of 10 times.”
With one out in the seventh, it looked like the Abes would get another chance. Kapanke lofted a drive to deep right center that looked like at least a double. But Jackson Cleveland ran it down and made a sensational diving catch for the out.
“We had moved him over because we didn’t want to allow any doubles,” Bishop said. “He laid out and made a great catch.”
“When he came in, I gave him a big hug,” said Mork, who struck out five of the last six batters he faced.
It was another tough loss for the snakebit Old Abes (8-6, 2-4) and dropped them out of title contention.
RIVER FALLS 1, MEMORIAL 0
RIVER FALLS (1)
AB-R-H-RBI: Jaden Schwantz, cf, 2-0-0-0, Michael Krueger, 2b, 3-0-1-0, Adam Feyereisen, ss, 4-0-0-0, Joe Stoffel, 1b, 2-0-0-0, Jake Bergmanis, c, 2-1-1-0, Braden Mork, p, 2-0-0-0, Ragan Pinnow, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Jackson Cleveland, rf, 3-0-0-0, Jake Miller, dh, 2-0-0-0, Tyler Penny, ph, 1-0-0-0, James Westhoff, cr, 0-0-0-0, Alex Kelm, cr, 0-0-0-0, Andrew Bevens, lf, 0-0-0-0. Totals 23-1-2-0.
MEMORIAL (0)
Andrew Roberts, cf, 3-0-0-0, Mitch Voller, lf/p, 2-0-1-0, Kaden Kohlhepp, dh, 3-0-0-0, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 3-0-0-0, Jack Fentress, c, 3-0-0-0, Vince Trapani, p, 2-0-0-0, Connor Stoik, ss, 2-0-0-0, Jack Piper, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Chase Bredl, rf/lf, 2-0-0-0, Grant Gerber, rf, 0-0-0-0, Dalen Corn, 2b, 0-0-0-0. Totals 22-0-2-0.
River Falls 000 100 0 — 1 2 0
Memorial 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
E — Stoik. LOB — River Falls 7, Memorial 2. DP – River Falls. SB – Westhoff 2, Voller, Stoik. Sac – Bergmanis.
IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
River Falls
Mork, W;7;2;0;0;1;12
Memorial
Trapani, L;5;1;1;1;3;8
Voller;2;1;0;0;1;0
WP – Mork. HBP – Schwantz (by Trapani, Stoffel (by Voller). U – Mike DeWyre, Pete Holmlund. T – 1:50.