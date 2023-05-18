iversonecm

Memorial shortstop Tyler Iverson throws out a runner during a game against Menomonie on May 11.

 Special to The Leader-Telegram

Thursday’s Big Rivers Conference baseball game between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial featured a little bit of everything. There were clutch at bats, lead changes, sporadic rain fall, a late rally, some gutsy pitching, a sprinkling of miscues and even some timely defensive plays.

When it was all said and done, the Old Abes (7-5, 11-10) fought off a courageous 4-run, seventh inning rally to earn a wild 8-7 victory over the Cardinals (10-2, 14-6) at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.