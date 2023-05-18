Thursday’s Big Rivers Conference baseball game between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial featured a little bit of everything. There were clutch at bats, lead changes, sporadic rain fall, a late rally, some gutsy pitching, a sprinkling of miscues and even some timely defensive plays.
When it was all said and done, the Old Abes (7-5, 11-10) fought off a courageous 4-run, seventh inning rally to earn a wild 8-7 victory over the Cardinals (10-2, 14-6) at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.
“Wow,” Memorial coach Kyle Kaufman said through a big grin on his face after the game. “To play with a great team, like Chippewa is, and come out on the winning side, feels really good,”
After managing just three hits against the Cardinals in an 8-0 loss Tuesday, the Old Abes reversed fortunes at the plate, pounding out 11 hits and drawing six walks.
“Up and down the line up we had guys come up with opportunities and they didn’t try to do too much,” Kaufman said. “We got our pitch. We trusted our hands. And we found gaps.”
Memorial’s offense was paced by Austin Jaggar, Cooper Jesperson and Roman Trapani. The trio combined for eight hits and three walks in 13 plate appearances.
“All the credit goes to those guys,” Chippewa Falls coach Mitch Steinmetz said. “They came here and wanted to beat us, and they did.”
Jesperson, who started on the mound for the Old Abes, pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and three runs. Jaggar was not retired in four plate appearances, notching two hits and two walks.
“(Austin) has such a disciplined approach at the plate — he trusts himself and it’s good to see a few falling in for him,” Kaufman said.
The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first, when Dawson Goodman scored on a ground out by Grady Frederick. Memorial rallied back to take a 2-1 lead in the third on single by Leo Lauscher that scored Gavin Gerber and a double by Trapani that platted Lauscher. The Old Abes extended the lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth, when Jaggar scored on a wild pitch.
The Cardinals tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Mayson Tester and Easton Bobb scoring on a passed ball.
Memorial retook the lead in the fifth, going up 5-3 on an RBI single from Jaggar and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Iverson. The Abes tacked on three more in the top of the seventh to extend the advantage to 8-3. But the Cardinals were not going to go quietly.
Chippewa Falls, strung together four hits, two walks and hit batter to plate four runs. The Cardinals had bases loaded and one out when sophomore Blake Bugher came on to pitch. Bugher induced a fly out to shallow right and a pop up to Jaggar at second base to end the game.
“We showed some grit,” Steinmetz said of his team’s late rally. “To be down five in the bottom of the seventh and to flight back like that, I am really proud of my guys.”
Frederick paced the Cardinals offense with two hits.
The Old Abes will play DC Everest and Appleton North on the road Saturday. Chippewa Falls travels to Wausau West on Friday.