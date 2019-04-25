Eau Claire Memorial threw the ball around loosely in the first inning.
But it was just a matter of time.
There was nothing the matter with the Old Abes pitching and they bounced back for a 6-2 win over Onalaska on Thursday at Carson Park.
“We got down early but I was not concerned about catching up,” Memorial coach Dan Roehl said. “Our defense does need some improvement.”
Senior righthander Connor Stoik pitched into the fifth and got the win while Kaden Kohlhepp came on to close the door in the final 2 1/3 innings.
“My fastball was working good and I was able to spot my stuff,” said Stoik, who gave up five hits but did not allow an earned run. “And I had great defense behind me.”
Throwing errors by Stoik and catcher Jack Fentresss led to both Onalaska runs in the first but the Abes played errorless the rest of the way.
Kohlhepp struck out four and allowed just one hit after coming on with two out in the fifth.
“Kaden is just phenomenal in relief,” Roehl said. “He comes in and does what a reliever needs to do – pound the zone.”
And that left it up to the hitters.
Memorial (4-2) tied the game in the second on Dalen Corn’s 2-run single and took the lead in the third when Andrew Roberts and Mitch Voller led off with a double and single. Kohlhepp and Jonah Wiggins drove in the go-ahead runs.
Roberts plated a run with a single in the fourth and Jack Piper drove in the final run in the fifth.
“This is a better hitting team this year,” Roehl said. “If we get guys throwing strikes, we’ll be okay.”
Roberts and Alex Krajewski each got two hits in the Abes 9-blow attack.
After the first inning, the Hilltoppers (3-7) failed to get more than one runner on except for the fifth, when Kohlhepp came on to get the third out with two on.
“We had a couple tough losses but this is something to build on and turn the corner,” Stoik said.
Roehl said the Abes are still a work in progress.
“We’ve got a ways to go, but we’re young,” he said. “They are hard workers and if they continue to work, we have a chance to peak at the end.”
The Abes are scheduled for a 7 p.m. single game against New Richmond today at Carson Park.
Memorial 6, Onalaska 2
ONALASKA (2)
AB-R-H-RBI: Ray Heilman, cf, 4-0-1-0, Mason Manglitz, 2b, 2-1-0-0, Aaron Schmit, ph 1-0-0-0, Connor Haggerty, 1b, 3-1-0-0, Nick Pica, dh, 3-0-2-1, Carter Stobb, ss, 2-0-1-0, Sam Aspseter, lf, 3-0-0-0, Riley Wellendorf, 3b, 3-0-1-0, Nathan Hagen, c, 3-0-1-0, Trent Franenkron, rf, 2-0-0-0, Michael Savarin, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 26-2-6-1.
MEMORIAL (6)
Andrew Roberts, cf, 4-1-2-1, Mitch Voller, lf, 4-1-1-0, Kaden Kohlhepp, rf\p, 3-0-0-1, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 3-0-0-0, Jonah Wiggins, dh, 2-1-1-1, Grant Gerber, rf, 0-0-0-0, Jack Fentress, c, 2-1-1-0, Jack Piper, 3b, 2-1-0-0, Vince Trapani, ph, 1-0-1-1, Alex Krajewski, ss, 2-1-1-0, Dalen Corn, 2b, 2-0-1-2, Bryce Kostman, ph, 0-0-0-0. Totals 25-6-9-6.
Onalaska 200 000 0 — 2 6 3
Memorial 022 110 x — 6 9 2
E — Stoik, Fentress, Janikowski 2, Hagen. LOB — Onalaska 7, MemoriaL 7. DP – Memorial. 2B – Roberts. SB – Roberts. SF — Kohlhepp.
IP H R ER BB SO
Onalaska
Griffin Janikowski, L 4 6 5 3 2 1
Evan Gamoke 1 2 1 1 3 0
Jacob Hitchler 1 0 0 0 0 0
Memorial
Connor Stoik, W 4 2/3 5 2 0 4 4
Kohlhepp 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 4
WP – Stoik, Janikowski, Gomke. U – Phil Fieber, Rich Hanson. T – 2:14.